New Children’s Book 'Erica Collins A Pioneer Plus Model of the World Stage' Celebrates Diversity Confidence & Leadership

Erica Collins A Pioneer Plus Model Of The World Stage Children's Book Includes English-Spanish-French-Turkish Puzzles & Activities

An Uplifting True Story That Inspires Kids to Embrace Their Uniqueness and Dream Big

The message of this book is to every child who has ever felt underestimated. Kids should be taught that their differences make them powerful, and true confidence comes from embracing who you are.” — Erica Collins, Pioneer Plus Model, Author, and Global Speaker

WAYNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erica Collins: A Pioneer Plus Model of the World Stage is a brand-new children’s book that’s inspiring young readers everywhere to stand tall, believe in themselves, and break boundaries. Available now for pre-order, the book tells the remarkable true story of Erica Collins — plus-size model, pageant queen, global speaker, and advocate for body positivity and diversity.With vivid illustrations and empowering storytelling, Erica Collins: A Pioneer Plus Model of the World Stage follows Erica’s journey from being the tallest girl in her school to becoming Miss Plus America, modeling for major brands like Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Boscov’s, and speaking on international stages like Fashion Week at the Embassy of Nigeria.“This book isn’t just about my story — it’s for every child who’s ever wondered if they belonged,” says Erica Collins. “I want kids to know that their differences are their strengths, and confidence fits everyone.”Why This Book MattersAt a time when representation and diversity in children’s media are more important than ever, Erica’s story offers a rare and powerful example of a Black plus-size woman who has shattered industry norms and used her platform to empower others.The book is designed for ages 7–13 and includes classroom-friendly language, discussion prompts, and themes of:✅ Self-confidence and resilience✅ Body positivity and inclusion✅ Leadership and perseverance✅ Representation and celebrating differencesPre-Order Now & Join the MovementErica Collins: A Pioneer Plus Model of the World Stage is available now for pre-sale on Amazon Kindle click the link here: https://a.co/d/7EXfrau with the official release ebook release by June 5, 2025 and in paperback by June 15, 2025 on various platforms and bookstores.A portion of book proceeds will support educational initiatives and nonprofit programs focused on youth empowerment, diversity, and inclusion.About Erica CollinsErica Collins is a trailblazing plus-size model, businesswoman, author, and former pageant winner who has appeared on national television and represented the United States on international stages. She continues to champion body positivity, leadership, and confidence for the next generation.Author Bio on Amazon Books https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0F6YRDJFR/about?ccs_id=ec813c12-17f1-4736-8b1a-5799b54580ce Media, Schools, and SponsorsErica Collins is available for media interviews, school visits, virtual readings, and speaking engagements tied to the book’s launch.Press Contact:Attn: Media Inquiriesadmin@empowermediapublishing.infoUSA 1-201-608-0725

