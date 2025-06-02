First Look: New Tree Spraying Truck from Real Fleet Solutions

Real Fleet Solutions Tree Truck-Right side-open-bg Real Fleet Solutions Tree Truck-Right Front qtr-closed+BG Real Fleet Solutions logo

Specialty Tree Care Upfit Truck Enhances Safety, Efficiency, Speed, and Image for Arborists

We’ve spent decades building bodies for the lawn & pest control industries, but this tree spray truck is something special.” — Jim Tierney, Vice President

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Real Fleet Solutions (RFS) has released an early look at a new specialty body designed for the tree care industry. The upfitted truck, tailored for arborists and spraying crews, is intended to improve equipment organization, enhance operator safety and present a professional image in the field.For more information, visit www.RealFleetSolutions.com/vehicle-upfits-page/commercial-tree-upfit-trucks/ The company, which has specialized in commercial spray vehicle upfitting for more than 30 years for large & smaller customers alike, is known for upfitting trucks and vans for lawn & pest control professionals. The move into tree spraying upfits marks an expansion of its product offerings to meet growing demand in the arborist and landscaping sectors.“We’ve spent decades building bodies for the lawn & pest control industries , but this tree spray truck is something special,” said Jim Tierney, Vice President of RFS. “It’s engineered from the ground up to solve the real problems arborists face—efficiency, safety and presentation.”According to the company, the truck’s layout is intended to reduce setup time, improve access to tools and minimize on-the-job fatigue. “Every feature of this truck was designed with tree crews in mind—from faster equipment access to safer storage,” said Jennifer Allen, Sales Rep at RFS. “It’s going to save teams serious time on the job and make their day-to-day work easier.”The company said this is the first stage in a phased rollout. The full product launch is scheduled for June, at which point availability will be announced.Images and a short video preview of the vehicle are available for media use.

