Safeguarding Long Island's Public Hospital

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced four appointments to the newly restructured Board of Directors for the Nassau Health Care Corporation (NHCC), which oversees the Nassau University Medical Center (NUMC), Nassau County’s only public hospital. The appointments coincide with the implementation of a new state law, taking effect June 1, 2025, that significantly reforms NHCC governance, enhances state oversight and sets a path forward for strengthening NUMC’s financial and operational stability. Governor Hochul also designated Stuart Rabinowitz, Esq., former President of Hofstra University and a longtime leader in higher education and public policy, as Chair of the Board.

“NUMC is a vital lifeline for so many on Long Island, and today we are taking long-overdue steps to ensure it has the leadership and oversight it needs to thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “These new appointments, and the new authority granted to the state and NIFA, will help ensure accountability, responsible fiscal management and high-quality care for the communities NUMC serves. Stuart Rabinowitz is a respected and visionary leader, and I can’t think of a better person to help lead this next chapter for NUMC.”

Nassau University Medical Center Board Chair Stuart Rabinowitz said, “NUMC is a critical safety-net institution that has suffered from years of dysfunction and mismanagement. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for the trust she’s placed in me, and I’m eager to get to work with my fellow board members to restore public confidence, implement long-overdue reforms and put this hospital back on a path to stability and excellence."

About the Governance Reforms Taking Effect June 1:

The NHCC Board of 11 members will include six appointed by the Governor (one each upon recommendation of the Assembly Speaker and Senate Temporary President), two by the Nassau County Executive, two by the majority of the Nassau County Legislature, and one by the minority.

The Governor will designate the Board Chair.

The Nassau County Executive will no longer have approval authority over the NHCC CEO.

The Nassau Interim Finance Authority (NIFA) will have enhanced oversight, including the power to approve NHCC contracts exceeding $1 million and, under specific conditions, the authority to declare a control period over NHCC.

NHCC is required to conduct and submit a study by December 1, 2026, exploring options to strengthen NUMC.

Governor Hochul’s two remaining appointments, one each recommended by the Speaker of the Assembly and the Temporary President of the Senate, will be announced in coordination with legislative leaders. Once the appointments take effect on June 1, the new board is expected to call a special meeting to set NHCC on a path toward stability.

Governor Hochul’s Appointees to the NHCC Board:

Stuart Rabinowitz, Esq. (Chair)

Stuart Rabinowitz is Senior Counsel at Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone, LLP, where he focuses on state and federal litigation, constitutional law, civil rights, and education law. He served for over 20 years as President of Hofstra University, where he significantly expanded the institution’s academic footprint, including the creation of a medical school, and raised its national profile by hosting three U.S. presidential debates. A former constitutional law professor and nationally recognized policy leader, he holds a J.D., magna cum laude, from Columbia Law School and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa. His decades of experience leading large public-serving institutions make him uniquely qualified to help guide NUMC’s revitalization.

Amy Flores

Amy Flores is an experienced executive with more than 15 years in financial services, public administration, and economic development. She currently serves as Community Manager at JPMorgan Chase, where she leads initiatives focused entirely on collaborating with local leaders across sectors to understand and address community challenges. She previously served as Executive Director of the Nassau County Office of Hispanic Affairs and has held senior roles in banking. Amy serves on the boards of CARECEN and Círculo de la Hispanidad and has been recognized by City & State and Long Island Business News as one of Long Island’s most influential civic leaders. Amy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Hofstra University and Certificate of Completion with Honors from Hofstra University’s ABA Accredited Paralegal Studies Program.

Dean Mihaltses, RPh, BPS, MPA

Dean Mihaltses is a veteran health care executive and licensed pharmacist with over 40 years of experience in hospital operations, public health policy, and clinical pharmacy services. He most recently served as Interim CEO and COO at NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, where he managed hospital operations, emergency preparedness and strategic initiatives in one of the city’s busiest public hospitals. Earlier roles included Director of Pharmacy Services at Jacobi & Elmhurst hospitals and health care consultant for skilled nursing and developmental disability facilities. He is a Fellow of several national professional associations and continues to mentor future health professionals.

Lisa Warren

Lisa Warren is President of Placid, LLC, a Long Island-based real estate investment and management firm, and a civic leader with a dedicated record of leadership and engagement, including as a Commissioner on the Nassau County Planning Commission. With over 30 years of experience in business and philanthropy, she supports youth development, education and the arts across Nassau County. She is especially active in expanding access to youth sports and serves on the boards of the Long Island Children’s Museum and Ice Hockey in Harlem. She holds degrees from Hofstra and Duke Universities and a diploma from the French Culinary Institute.