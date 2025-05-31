St, Johnsbury Barracks / Crash
CASE#: 25A4004781
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/30/25 @ 2200 hours
STREET: Cole Hill Rd
TOWN: Lunenburg, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Guildhall Hill Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Landon Biodeau
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? NO
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Trailblazer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
PASSENGER: Juvenile
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lunenburg, VT
INJURIES: Suspected Serious
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 05/30/25 at approximately 2200 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash with entrapment located in Lunenburg, VT. Upon arrival Trooper found a 16-year-old juvenile trapped under a vehicle while numerous bystanders, EMS, and fire personnel worked to free the Juvenile. The juvenile was evacuated and subsequently flown to UVMMC with suspected serious injuries. Preliminary investigation determined that Vehicle #1 stopped in the roadway, Juvenile #1 exited the vehicle, and then Vehicle #1 then backed up, unintentionally striking Juvenile #1, trapping him under the vehicle. This crash remains under investigation. The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Lunenburg FD and Lancaster EMS.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
