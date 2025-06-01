Luis M. Gallardo Launches the Meta Pets Method, A Playful Path to Transformation for Therapists, Coaches, and Educators

Meta Pets Method by Luis Miguel Gallardo Luis Miguel Gallardo and the Meta Pets Method

A Card-Based System for Self-Inquiry, Healing, and Awakening in Education, Coaching, and Therapy.

It is not just about analysis; it is about engaging imagination, inviting inner parts to speak, and turning the journey of ego deconstruction into something magical, approachable—even fun.” — Luis Miguel Gallardo, Author of the Meta Pets Method

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, hypnotherapist, and global well-being advocate Luis Miguel Gallardo announces the official release of The Meta Pets Method , a groundbreaking new tool designed for professionals in therapy, coaching, and education. This innovative card-based system introduces a creative and compassionate way to support personal transformation through symbolic play, self-inquiry, and shadow integration.Gallardo, Founder of the World Happiness Foundation and creator of the globally recognized Meta Pets Cards , invites practitioners and seekers alike to enter what he calls “a portal of integration”—a space where self-awareness meets imagination, and deep work becomes accessible and joyful.“Professionals across the healing and learning arts have told me they’re looking for tools that spark real transformation, that help people go beyond their surface stories,” says Gallardo. “The Meta Pets Method was born from that need—to bring play, presence, and symbolic depth into personal and collective healing.”A Symbolic Language for the PsycheThe Meta Pets Method consists of a deck of 64 cards, each featuring a unique cosmic creature—a hybrid of three symbolic animals—designed to reveal and work with three layers of the self:Shadow – the disowned or distorted part of us,Gift – the power hidden within that shadow,Essence – our truest, highest self waiting to emerge.Drawing on Jungian psychology, non-dual wisdom, neuroscience, and contemplative practices, each Meta Pet card acts as a mirror to our inner world. Clients and users are guided to reflect on hidden beliefs, patterns, or emotional blocks and gently transform them through guided contemplation, storytelling, embodiment, and dialogue.“It’s not just about analysis,” Gallardo explains. “It’s about engaging imagination, inviting inner parts to speak, and turning the journey of ego deconstruction into something magical, approachable—even fun.”Created Through Vision, Rooted in Ancient and Modern WisdomThe Meta Pets Method emerged from Gallardo’s personal contemplative journey and inspiration drawn from indigenous art, sacred rituals, and cross-cultural conversations. The first Meta Pet, “Felicia,” came to life through a visionary experience in San Miguel de Allende and evolved into a global mascot of transformation.Over time, Gallardo wove the system together using insights from Advaita Vedanta, Carl Jung’s concept of the shadow, the Gene Keys, and cutting-edge neuroscience on identity and neuroplasticity. The result is a method that supports transformation at every level—mental, emotional, somatic, and spiritual.Practical Applications for Healing and GrowthAlready embraced by therapists, coaches, educators, and facilitators around the world, the Meta Pets Method adapts easily to a wide range of settings:In Therapy: Cards are used to access unconscious material and facilitate safe emotional processing through projection, narrative, and archetypal dialogue.In Coaching: Meta Pets unlock core values, strengths, and inner conflicts, turning perceived blocks into actionable breakthroughs.In Education: From classrooms to youth programs, the creatures invite children and adolescents to explore their emotions, build empathy, and express their inner worlds creatively.The accompanying guidebook offers sample sessions, meditations, embodiment practices, journaling prompts, and facilitator tips to adapt the method to individuals or groups.“Meta Pets speak the language of the soul—symbol, story, movement, and mystery,” Gallardo says. “That’s what makes it work across ages, backgrounds, and professional fields.”More Than a Method—A MovementGallardo sees Meta Pets not only as a tool for growth but as a movement for global well-being. The cards are already being used in happiness education, trauma recovery, and leadership development around the world. Through the World Happiness Academy and its community of trained facilitators, Gallardo hopes to bring Meta Pets to schools, therapy rooms, retreat centers, and living rooms across the globe.“This is for the brave and the curious. For those ready to remember who they are beneath their pain, their labels, their conditioning,” Gallardo reflects. “The Meta Pets are companions for the journey back to wholeness.”The Meta Pets Method is now available on Amazon and through the World Happiness Academy. For speaking engagements, workshops, or facilitator training inquiries, please visit www.gallardo.world.Media Contact:World Happiness FoundationEmail: noah@worldhappiness.foundationInstagram: @gallardoworldHashtags: #MetaPetsMethod #UnlockTheHiddenLight #LuisMiguelGallardo #HealingThroughPlay #ShadowToEssence

