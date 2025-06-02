Partnership Announcement to Expand B2B Support Solutions

Supportbench partners with Zapier to bring powerful automation to B2B support teams—reducing manual tasks and improving response times. With new Zapier integration, Supportbench users can now connect tools like Slack, HubSpot, and Gmail in just a few clicks—simplifying support operations instantly.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supportbench, a leading provider of B2B customer support software, has announced a new integration with Zapier. This partnership instantly connects Supportbench with more than 5,000 business applications, allowing teams to automate support workflows without writing code.

The integration helps B2B service teams eliminate manual tasks, reduce response times, and connect customer support to the tools they already rely on—like CRMs, chat platforms, and productivity apps—without needing IT involvement.

Why It Matters to B2B Support Teams

With the new Zapier integration, Supportbench users can now connect their support workflows to popular tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, Slack, Google Sheets, and more than 5,000 other apps. This gives B2B teams a no-code way to automate manual tasks that slow down service delivery.

Teams can create custom workflows that:

- Automatically route tickets based on form submissions or CRM updates.

- Log ticket metrics in shared spreadsheets for cross-team visibility.

- Trigger Slack alerts when priority tickets or SLA deadlines need attention.

For B2B organizations juggling multiple systems across sales, service, and operations, this no-code integration helps teams move faster without relying on engineering resources.

Popular Use Cases for B2B Teams

Supportbench’s Zapier integration makes it easy for support teams to build automation that saves time, reduces manual work, and improves team coordination. Here are a few practical ways B2B teams can use the integration:

- Auto-route tickets submitted via Google Forms or Typeform based on customer responses.

- Log real-time support data in shared Google Sheets to keep teams and stakeholders updated.

- Send Slack alerts when high-priority tickets or SLA risks need immediate attention.

- Enrich tickets with CRM data from platforms like HubSpot or Salesforce for more personalized service.

Beyond customer support, teams can also:

- Send appointment reminders and automatically update client records.

- Add new leads from marketing forms or ad campaigns into their CRM.

- Trigger onboarding checklists and emails when new customers are added.

- Push project updates from tools like Asana or Trello into Slack channels.

This flexibility allows teams to design workflows that fit their specific processes—all without writing a single line of code.

Positioning in the Support Ecosystem

The launch of the Zapier integration marks a key step in Supportbench’s evolution as a flexible support platform built for modern B2B teams. As customer support becomes increasingly connected to sales, operations, and product teams, businesses need tools that work across their software ecosystem.

Supportbench’s focus on no-code connectivity makes it easier for teams to automate support workflows without IT bottlenecks. With thousands of app connections now available through Zapier, users can build smarter, faster support processes tailored to their unique needs.

Looking ahead, Supportbench plans to expand its partner program with additional integrations and API updates—reinforcing its commitment to delivering adaptable, user-driven support solutions.

Connect Your Support Stack in Minutes With Supportbench and Zapier

Supportbench’s Zapier integration is now live, giving B2B service teams a simple way to build automated customer service workflows without coding.

Join hundreds of teams already transforming their support operations with Supportbench and Zapier.

Visit www.supportbench.com to activate your integration or schedule a personalized demo.

About Supportbench

Supportbench provides customer support software built for growing B2B teams that need flexibility without complexity. With built-in AI ticketing, SLA management, customizable dashboards, and workflow automation, Supportbench helps companies deliver consistent, high-quality customer experiences across channels and industries.

Legal Disclaimer:

