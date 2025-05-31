TWRA to Start Accepting Applications for Wildlife Officers June 2
NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) will start accepting applications for wildlife officer positions June 2-23. The requirements for wildlife officers are listed on the TWRA website under the Law Enforcement section. Applications can be made through the State of Tennessee Government home page, under the careers section here.
The TWRA’s uniformed wildlife officers have the responsibility for enforcing Tennessee’s, fishing, hunting, trapping, and boating regulations. At least one officer is assigned to each of Tennessee’s 95 counties.
