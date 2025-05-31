Alternating traffic on Hana Highway in Haʻikū for preparation for drainage improvements

Main, News Posted on May 30, 2025 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that one lane in either direction on Hana Highway (Route 36) in the vicinity of Kahiapo Place and Nahele Road will be closed on Tuesday, June 3 for drainage improvement preparation work.

Crews will be drilling into the ground for soil samples. One lane in either direction may be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Traffic will be alternated in the open lane. Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

