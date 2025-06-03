CMAC Roofing Expands Operations to Oklahoma, Bringing Premier Roofing Services to a New Market

CMAC Roofing Expands Operations to Oklahoma CMAC Official Logo CMAC Roofing completes a stunning tile roof installation on this luxury home, showcasing expert craftsmanship, durability, and timeless curb appeal.

CMAC Roofing brings expert roof repair, installation, and storm restoration services to Oklahoma, expanding its trusted Texas-based operations.

Our goal has always been to treat every roof like it’s our own, and we’re excited to grow our team and serve new customers with that same commitment.” — Christian Viveiros

OK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMAC Roofing , a trusted name in high-quality residential and commercial roofing solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into Oklahoma. With a strong reputation for excellence across Texas, CMAC Roofing is now bringing its customer-first approach, expert craftsmanship, and reliable service to homeowners and businesses throughout the Sooner State.“We’re thrilled to bring CMAC Roofing’s standards of integrity, efficiency, and quality to communities across Oklahoma,” said Christian Viveiros, Founder of CMAC Roofing.With this expansion, CMAC Roofing will begin offering a full range of services in Oklahoma , including:- Residential and commercial roof installations- Roof repair and maintenance- Insurance claim assistanceCMAC Roofing’s Oklahoma team will be staffed by experienced local professionals and backed by the company’s long-standing operational excellence and customer service systems. As with all CMAC Roofing projects, clients can expect transparent communication, honest assessments, and top-tier results—backed by industry-leading warranties. The expansion also creates new employment opportunities in the roofing and construction trades.For more information, service inquiries, or to apply for available positions, visit www.cmacroofing.com/oklahoma About CMAC Roofing:Founded by Christian Viveiros and headquartered in Haslet, TX CMAC Roofing is a veteran-owned and operated roofing company known for its quality craftsmanship, professional service, and deep-rooted community values. With hundreds of satisfied customers across the region, CMAC Roofing is expanding its mission to protect what matters most—one roof at a time.

