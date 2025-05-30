OVW Fiscal Year 2025 Campus Program Pre-Application Information Session

OVW conducted a pre-application information session for its Fiscal Year 2025 Grants to Reduce Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, Sexual Assault, and Stalking on Campus program. During the presentation, OVW staff reviewed this NOFO’s requirements and discussed the program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.