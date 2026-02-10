Columbus man arrested in connection with Indiana teen’s death now faces federal exploitation charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tyler Thomas, the 39-year-old Columbus man arrested in January on local charges related to the disappearance and death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee, now faces federal exploitation charges.

