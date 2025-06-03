Donald E. Johnson’s Living a Conscious Life Wins 2025 Nautilus Book Silver Award

Nautilus Award Silver Living a Conscious Life: front cover Author Don Johnson

A soon-to-be classic publication in the self-help field is honored with a prestigious book award

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Living a Conscious Life : How to Find Peace, Wholeness and Freedom in a Chaotic World by Donald E. Johnson (ISBN: 9781590795620), published by SelectBooks, has been named a Silver Winner in the 2025 Nautilus Book Awards, honouring books that inspire and connect our lives as individuals, communities, and global citizens.Announced on May 20, 2025, the award places Johnson among a distinguished group of authors whose work champions spiritual growth, conscious living, and positive social change. The Nautilus Book Awards are known for recognizing literature that makes a difference, with past winners including Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, and Thich Nhat Hanh.Described by readers as both grounded and uplifting, factual yet inspiring, Living a Conscious Life offers profound, prescriptive guidance across a wide range of human experiences. With a clear and compassionate voice, Johnson delivers what many are calling a “user’s manual” for personal growth in our present chaotic world.From his time as a practicing Buddhist monk to his success as a business consultant and life-coach, Don Johnson has brought a deep reverence to the diverse textures of his life experience in order to master the art of being human through awareness. Over the years, he has collected numerous incisive tools of consciousness to help bring success to every area of life. Not shying from difficult topics, in Living a Conscious Life, he delivers a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind guide to achieving perhaps the most-valuable goal in life: peace within oneself and success in the world.About Living a Conscious Life Lisa Earle McLeod, bestselling author of Selling with Noble Purpose wrote, “In this entertaining book, Don Johnson provides an easy-to-follow framework for living a more intentional life. By consciously unpacking mindsets, attitudes, and beliefs, Don gives you the tools to take control of your holistic destiny.” Carolyn Taylor, author of Walking the Talk: Building a Culture for Success applauded Don’s book as “a wonderful, practical companion to a path of personal growth, which when followed will lead to better choices, better outcomes, and greater well-being for self and those around us.”David Gerken, a meditation and mindfulness teacher, and former writer for the West Wingtelevision series stated, “With the world where it is today, nothing is more critical than becoming more conscious. Don Johnson's beautifully written book will help people do just that.”Donald E. Johnson is a former business, and sales leader turned writer, transformational coach, and leadership consultant. He is a top writer on Medium.com, where he shares life stories and lessons learned on his journey in and out of chaos with his large following. He is also the founder of the Integria Group, a boutique consulting firm offering transformative coaching, conscious leadership, and team-building solutions. https://www.integriagroup.com . Don resides in Edinburgh, Scotland.Johnson has also launched his own podcast, Living a Conscious Life: The PODCAST which is available now on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, and most other standard podcast distribution services.The book is available now on Amazon and wherever books or ebooks are sold. For more information or media inquiries, visit www.bemoreconscious.com

LIVING A CONSCIOUS LIFE by Don Johnson (Book Trailer)

