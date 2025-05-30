Weekly Traffic Update: May 30, 2025

2025 Street Maintenance Program work to begin June 2

Beginning Monday, June 2, work will begin in several locations across Lawrence for the 2025 Street Maintenance program. Street maintenance is a key part of how we care for Lawrence. These improvements extend the life of our roads, reduce long-term repair costs, and make everyday travel safer and smoother—for everyone.

Michigan St. – W 2nd St. to W 6th St.

Beginning June 2, maintenance will begin on Michigan St. from W 2nd St. to W 6th St. Work will begin from 6th St. to 4th St., and then move north from 4th St. to 2nd St. This area of Michigan St. will be closed to thru-traffic, with access remaining for local traffic. Detours will be posted in the area.

The work includes mill, patch, and asphalt overlay, as well as curb and gutter repairs in various locations. The City anticipates this work to end August 7, pending weather or other delays.

Congressional Dr. – W 6th St. to Overland Dr.

Beginning June 4, maintenance will occur on Congressional Dr. from W 6th St. to Overland Dr. Work will include milling, patching, and asphalt overlay. Northbound and southbound traffic will be maintained in the area during this project. The City anticipates this work to end July 8, pending weather or other delays.

Rockledge Rd. – W 6th St. to McDonald Dr.

Beginning June 2, street maintenance work will take place on Rockledge Rd. from W 6th St. to McDonald Dr. Work will include milling, patching, and asphalt overlay. Rockledge Rd. will be closed to through traffic at McDonald Dr., with access remaining for local traffic via 6th St. Detours will be posted in the area.

The City anticipates this work to end July 24, pending weather or other delays.

North Lawrence Street Maintenance Work

Beginning June 2, street maintenance will take place in the west area of North Lawrence between N 2nd St. and N 7th St.. Work will begin in the south near Elm St. and Walnut St. and proceed north as the project progresses. This work will include milling, patching, microsurfacing, intermittent curb and gutter work, and asphalt overlay.

The City anticipates this work to end October 23, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about the City’s Street Maintenance Program, visit www.lawrenceks.org/mso/street-maintenance/

Fambrough Way sidewalk closure to begin June 2

Beginning Monday, June 2, contractors will close the sidewalk on the south side of Fambrough Way at 11th St. to perform a sidewalk replacement project in the area.

The City anticipates this work to end June 3, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org