Author K.J. Backford Launches New Novel: 'Where Sunflowers Stand'

Where Sunflowers Stand

A Traitor in Ukraine. A Spy in Russia. A CIA Man. And the Fight for Freedom – an Espionage Novel – set during the largest European war since World War II.

This book had me gripping the edge of my seat. It blends high-stakes international espionage with gut-wrenching emotional tension and real-world political stakes.” — Goodreads review by Actus

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this new espionage novel by K.J. Backford, the CIA conducts covert operations as Ukraine fights against the Russian invasion. This action espionage suspense thriller delivers a heart-pounding ride where trust is an illusion and betrayal is survival. It also explores the human side of the Ukraine–Russia war with penetrating clarity.The story follows Alex Curtner, the CIA’s Chief of Station for Russia and Ukraine, who is in dire straits. His most critical operation is on the verge of collapse. Russian counterintelligence is closing in on a high-level spy – Alex’s prized asset at the top of Moscow’s hierarchy.The hunt began when a traitor in the Ukrainian General Staff in Kyiv tipped off the Russians that Ukraine had prior knowledge of their war plans.As the noose tightens, Alex must find the traitor before the Russians can neutralize his asset. But if the Russians strike first, the CIA’s operation – and Alex himself – could be compromised. Russian forces will continue advancing, costing Ukraine territory and countless lives. And if Ukraine is pushed to the brink, the nuclear weapons the Ukrainians relinquished for hollow security guarantees could reemerge as a last desperate gamble.This is a character-driven spy novel grounded in real-world intelligence tradecraft – where the battlefield is as much Kyiv and Langley as it is the human soul.Purchase the book here: https://amzn.to/43jRDGC

