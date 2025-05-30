Spring in Spokane: Gonzaga Admissions' Top Picks

Alexa Gaske – Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture

I love the Browne's Addition neighborhood of Spokane! Grab a bite to eat at The Elk or Browne's Bistro and then it's a short walk to the MAC!

Allyson Pratt – Playing Tennis

My family loves getting out and being active, and one way we do this is by playing some tennis! There are numerous parks around Spokane with tennis courts for public use. For example, Mission Park is a great place and only a 15 minute walk from campus!

Becky Stockton – Walk on Centennial Trail

The Centennial Trail is a 37-mile paved recreational trail that runs along the Spokane River from Spokane all the way out past Spokane Valley. On any given Spring day, the trail will be filled with people walking, running, biking, prancing with their pups, riding longboards or scooters. My favorite Spring activity is parking in the Kendall Yards neighborhood, grabbing a crepe and coffee, and then walking with my husband and dog from Kendall Yards into Riverfront Park and downtown. The trail in Kendall Yards also boasts incredible views of the city!

Becky Doyle – Golfing

Once the snow melts, one of the best activities here in Spokane is golfing! There are 33 golf courses in the Spokane area so there are lots of different places to choose from. Whether you prefer twilight tee times at Esmerelda Golf Course or Saturdays at Downriver Golf Course, there are plenty of ways to get out on the green for both students and visiting parents this spring.

Carie Weeks – Viewing Upper and Lower Spokane Falls

A walk along the Upper and Lower Spokane Falls in the heart of downtown is especially impressive and powerful in spring when the falls are at their peak! My family and I enjoy starting at The Tribal Gathering Place and walking to Huntington Park, where on a warm day you can cool off in the spray. If you'd rather see the falls via the air, the SkyRide Gondola is another great option. It's a 20-minute cable car ride over the falls and has won international acclaim.

Claire Silva – Walking or Riding Bikes through Riverfront Park

There is so much to experience in Riverfront Park! It's beautiful in the springtime with everything in bloom along the paths. I love that it's so easy to grab a bite at one of the many restaurants downtown just across the street from the park and there are typically always fun activities like the carousel, gondolas over the Spokane Falls, or the Skate Ribbon! Going through Riverfront Park is always one of my favorite pathways to get around Spokane and to Gonzaga.

Levi Garcia-Morales – Watching Baseball

Spring season is baseball season! Spokane offers a great time for friends and family through their Minor League team, the Spokane Indians. There are special promotions associated with several games, whether it's bobbleheads, a free jersey and $1 hot dog nights. The season goes from April through August.

Lindsey Spencer – Hiking in Riverside State Park

Spokane is perfectly situated to have a vibrant city amidst beautiful nature. There are some great hikes that remain easy/moderate, particularly within Riverside State Park, that are perfect for spring weather. I specifically enjoy Bowl and Pitcher trails and the Indian Painted Rocks trail!

Steve Keller – Mountain Biking

Mountain biking! With the snow melting in higher elevations, it leaves clear trails that are perfect for epic rides. The weather is nice and cool, and the trails are fresh and ready for adventure. Animal sightings like deer are also much more common at this time of year to help make the rides even more exciting. A quick afternoon ride that I recommend is Phillips Creek. It's a good one to help you get in shape for bigger rides later in the summer.

Will DeKlotz – Pickleball at Comstock Park

Comstock Park has multiple tennis/pickleball courts that are available to play on! They are great quality for outdoor courts and I recommend bringing your own net if you are wanting to play pickleball.

Will Shoup – Manito Park

Manito Park is a feast for the senses: fragrant rose gardens featuring hundreds of varietals, lush lilac bushes, and elegantly pruned bonsai featured in the Zen garden. The bonsai garden is a historic gift from one of Spokane’s sister cities, Nishinomiya! You can also enjoy the wondrous colors of the orchid garden in the park greenhouse. Basalt rock formations, venerable ponderosas, and a variety of water features and green spaces accent the park. Go for a walk in Manito or bring a quilt and some snacks for a picnic. You won’t regret it.

