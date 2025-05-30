Leading Melbourne Chair Hire Company Confirm Event Planners Prefer White Tiffany Chairs To Hire For Guests To Sit On

Wedding Chair Hire

Chair Hire Melbourne confirmed to 2006 Media that wedding & event planners are preferring to hire white Tiffany Chairs for comfort and better event visuals.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exclusive interview with 2006 Media , leading Melbourne chair hire company confirmed that the trend is continuing to grow for weddings and event planners to prefer hiring the Tiffany Chair for guests to sit on and the impressive event visuals they create.The tiffany chair, also know as the Chivari chair, is the most elegant event chair available for hire. This chair is the most sought after for weddings and engagement parties in Melbourne. The Chivari chair can transform a wedding or conference setting, offering pure beauty and comfort. For those wanting a more modern look than the traditional white or gold tiffany chair hire, the clear tiffany chair, especially for wedding receptions is increasing in popularity.The modern Tiffany chair look is very much in line with its original design crafted in 1855. They look extremely stylish, are very practical and exceptionally comfortable to sit on for long periods, as required for corporate and celebratory events.Lavish events held across Victoria, and other states of Australia, require large numbers of tables and chairs. Event organisers have been able to accommodate this by engaging specialist hire companies like Chair Hire Melbourne to provide tiffany chairs and tables needed for their events.The Tiffany chair was designed in 1807 by Italian designer Giuseppe Gaetano Descalzi. The designer lived in the town of Chiavari, on the north-western Italian coast. Because of its design origins, the chair is also known as a Chiavari chair.The chair was accepted as a great design then that became known as the tiffany chair and brought rise to many factories opening in Chiavari and surrounding towns. Today it is still seen as an elegant chair to suited to compliment regal events and is now manufactured globally.To learn more about the range of chair hire services of Chair Hire Melbourne, including the popular white tiffany chairs by visiting the website here: https://www.chairhiremelbourne.com.au/

