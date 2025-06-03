Pup-Grass® Artificial Grass for Dogs: Now offering Installation Services Nationwide

Historic Building Picks Pup-Grass For Roof Top Dog Park Border Control Pup-Grass Installation Pup-Grass the Only Artificial Grass made by a Pet Product Company

NICHOLASVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PupGear Pet Products, a solution-based pet product company founded in 1998, is proud to announce that they now offer installation services nationwide. The company has partnered with the best turf experts in the industry for professional and affordable Pup-Grass® installation, the original synthetic turf designed specifically for dogs, and the only artificial turf created by a pet product company.

Unlike traditional artificial turf made for landscaping and sports fields, Pup-Grass® is engineered from the ground up for dogs. Its proprietary backing drains instantly and helps control odors, better than standard turf. Pup-Grass® was originally developed to solve the issue of odors for the company’s award-winning Pup-Head® Portable Dog Potty. At the time, there was no fake grass specifically for dogs to pee on, and urine would sit between the grass blades, causing dogs to track urine on the floors not to mention the unpleasant odors. The phrase "necessity is the mother of invention" was the motivator for the founders and the result was Pup-Grass®.

Pup-Grass® has become the trusted choice of pet parents, dog parks, veterinarians, groomers, kennels, and even high-profile locations like LaGuardia Airport, the Department of Homeland Security’s Canine Border Control Facilities, and the rooftop dog park at the historic 5 Penn Plaza, across the street from Madison Square Garden.

“Most synthetic turf is made for sports-not for dogs,” says Theresa Marler the company’s founder. “We engineered Pup-Grass® from the ground up for dogs and kids”. Its antimicrobial yarn makes clean up easy, and it’s built to last”.

Key Features of Pup-Grass®:

• 15-year Limited Warranty

• Free from lead and other heavy metals

• Knowledgeable staff that prioritizes the health and safety of your dog

• Proprietary backing that keeps our grass cooler and helps fight odors causing bacteria

• Soft, paw-safe fibers designed to mimic natural grass

• Superior drainage to handle pet messes quickly

• Made in the USA by a company that puts dogs first

Pup-Grass® is available in 15’ rolls and 3' Pre-Cut Rolls, and a perfect DIY product. Whether you have a large or small backyard, need a dog run, or are managing a commercial pet facility, a go-to solution, balances hygiene with comfort and safety. To learn more, request a sample, or find an installer near you, visit https://pup-grass.com.

About PupGear Pet Products

PupGear Pet Products is an award-winning pet product manufacturer and the creators of products like doggydocks® Floating Dog Ramps, Pup-Head® Portable Dog Potties and Pup-Grass® Artificial Grass Built for Dogs. With over 25 years of innovation, the company continues to develop problem-solving products that improve life for pets and the people who love them.

