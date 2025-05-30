New classrooms coming throughout B.C.

CANADA, May 30 - Construction has started on new classrooms at 10 schools, adding more than 1,700 new student spaces for growing communities throughout B.C.

“The demand for school spaces is growing in communities across B.C., and we’re working urgently to deliver schools faster,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “We’re working to speed up delivery and our historic capital investments are making real progress across the province, strengthening communities and ensuring students have the schools and classrooms they need to succeed.”

Since the beginning of 2025, construction on dozens of new classrooms for K-12 students has begun in Langley, Abbotsford, Kelowna, qathet (Powell River), Comox, Nanaimo, Pemberton and Prince Rupert. These classrooms represent $340 million in funding from the Province to ensure students are learning in safe and modern environments, in their neighbourhoods.

“I’ve seen first-hand the difference that new schools and modern classrooms make for students and their communities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care. “With these record investments, that will only continue to grow, fostering success and opportunities for generations to come.”

To meet growing demands, government has implemented new building solutions, including prefabricated additions and encouraging school districts to use simplified and repeat school designs. These methods are helping to ensure communities can benefit from new classrooms sooner.

“Capital projects, such as the addition at Langley Secondary school, ongoing modular expansions, and the new site acquisition in the southwest Latimer neighbourhood, are critical steps in helping to relieve the enrolment pressures in our fast-growing school district,” said Candy Ashdown, chair, Langley school board. “We know our students, staff and families will benefit now and in the future.”

Since 2017, the Province has committed more than $6 billion to adding school spaces, creating nearly 43,000 new student seats and more than 39,000 seismically safer seats in B.C. schools. As the province grows, government remains committed to working with both school districts and municipalities to promptly provide all students with safe, modern and inspiring places to learn.

Quotes:

Tamara Davidson, MLA for North Coast-Haida Gwaii –

“North Coast-Haida Gwaii is a great place to call home and I am thrilled to see Prince Rupert Middle school now under construction. This school will make a lasting impact for generations of Rupertites and will provide a state-of-the-art learning hub for not only students but the entire community.”

Randene Neill, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast –

“As we welcome more families to Powell River, the expansion at Edgehill Elementary school will ensure every student has a modern, supportive learning environment. Our government’s historic investments in education are having a real impact, and I’m excited to see students and communities already experiencing the benefits.”

Sheila Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo-Gabriola Island –

“Families in Nanaimo are seeing the results of our government’s continued investment in education. The new classrooms at Chase River elementary mean more students can learn in modern, safe spaces, in their own neighbourhood. These projects are essential for meeting the needs of our growing community and giving every child the best possible start.”

Learn More:

For more information on K-12 school capital projects in B.C., please visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/education-training/k-12/administration/capital

A backgrounder follows.