InCheck And Hirezon Forge Partnership to Deliver Integrated Screening and HR Solutions to Small Businesses Nationwide

Collaboration streamlines hiring, onboarding, and compliance for SMBs with a unified, best-in-class experience—now available in Hirezon’s expanded platform.

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCheck, a leading national provider of background screening and monitoring solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Hirezon, a trusted HR software innovator known for its two-decade legacy in higher education. This collaboration sets a new standard in integrated HR solutions—empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to streamline hiring and onboarding while ensuring compliance, accuracy, and efficiency.

EMPOWERING SMBS WITH COMPREHENSIVE, UNIFIED SOLUTIONS

Through this partnership, InCheck becomes the background screening provider seamlessly embedded within Hirezon’s HR software platform for the SMB market. Now, businesses can access InCheck’s best-in-class screening services directly from Hirezon’s intuitive applicant tracking and onboarding tools, eliminating the need for multi-vendor coordination and creating a consistent, high-quality hiring experience.

This milestone also marks Hirezon's entry into the general SMB space, leveraging InCheck’s reputation for superior service and compliance expertise.

"InCheck is committed to helping organizations of all sizes make informed, confident hiring decisions," said Joseph Doyle, VP of Sales for InCheck. "By partnering with Hirezon as they launch into the small business market, we’re bringing together our strengths to offer a streamlined, efficient, and compliant hiring experience for SMBs nationwide."

STRATEGIC BENEFITS FOR PARTNERS AND CLIENTS

Integration: InCheck is integrated into Hirezon’s platform for SMBs, simplifying vendor management and driving hiring quality.

Expanded Market Reach: InCheck will deliver its proven screening and compliance solutions to Hirezon’s rapidly growing small business client base, helping SMBs streamline hiring, reduce risk, and compete with the tools and confidence of larger organizations.

Seamless Technology: Hirezon’s intuitive, cloud-based architecture ensures that background screening is fully embedded within the hiring workflow, offering a unified and efficient user experience without the need for separate logins or manual data transfers.

Joint Go-To-Market Initiatives: The launch will feature targeted educational outreach, including outreach to InCheck’s existing SMB clients, collaborative product surveys, and webinars, ensuring the partnership addresses the evolving needs of small business HR teams.

LOOKING AHEAD: GROWTH AND ENGAGEMENT

The partnership officially launches in May 2025. InCheck will be a sponsor and participant at the Hirezon User Community Conference, scheduled for June 1–3, 2025, at Mohegan Sun Casino Resort in Connecticut. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to view live demonstrations of the new integrated platform and connect directly with both companies’ leadership teams.

"Small businesses deserve access to the same powerful, compliant HR tools as larger organizations," said Naray Viswanathan, PhD, Founder and President at Hirezon. "Together with InCheck, we’re making that vision a reality—helping SMBs hire smarter, faster, and with greater confidence."

ABOUT INCHECK

InCheck is a PBSA-accredited background screening provider that delivers customized, compliant pre-employment solutions tailored to organizations of all sizes and industries. Established in 2002 and headquartered in southeastern Wisconsin, InCheck offers a comprehensive suite of screening and monitoring services, including criminal background checks, employment and education verifications, drug screening, occupational health services, and reference checks. Known for its collaborative approach, InCheck provides flexible, tailored processes designed to deliver a smooth, candidate-friendly experience. With seamless technology integration across 50+ leading applicant tracking systems, InCheck streamlines the screening process through innovative features like adjudication coding, document routing, and automated adverse action procedures.

Learn more about how InCheck’s flexible and customized screening solutions can help your organization achieve compliance and efficiency by visiting inchecksolutions.com, emailing hello@inchecksolutions.com, or calling (414) 727-1718.

ABOUT HIREZON

Hirezon Corporation, established in 2002 and based in Massachusetts, is a trusted provider of cloud-based HR technology solutions purpose-built for higher education institutions. Serving over 100 colleges and universities across the U.S., Hirezon offers a comprehensive suite of SaaS products, including an Applicant Tracking System (ATS), Employee Onboarding & Contract Management, Performance Evaluation, HR Forms Tracking, and MyReferred™—an innovative referral-based recruitment and student engagement platform. Recognized by industry analysts like The Tambellini Group, Hirezon is known for its commitment to user-friendly, customizable solutions that streamline HR processes while aligning with the unique needs of academic environments. For more information, visit www.hirezon.com, emailing info@hirezon.com or calling (508) 836 3800

