DUMPSTAPHUNK to Headline 2025 Mulberry Music Festival June 20

DMV favorites Kelly Bell Band, Carly Harvey, fireworks round out the free concert lineup

ST. MARY’S CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of New Orleans’ most original sound makers is coming to “put it in the dumpsta” at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) on Friday, June 20 at 6 p.m. as DUMPSTAPHUNK headlines the free 2025 Mulberry Music Festival . The legendary funk collective will be joined by SMCM alum Carly Harvey, “DC’s Queen of the Blues” and Baltimore’s Kelly Bell Band, voted the mid-Atlantic’s best blues band 12 years running.Founded in 2019 by SMCM President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, the Mulberry Music Festival is designed to bring the community together to celebrate Juneteenth weekend. With Jordan slated to retire at the end of June, she is being honored at this year’s festival, a special feature of which will be a fireworks display after the concert concludes at 9:15 p.m.Dumpstaphunk has cemented its reputation as one of the most respected New Orleans musical institutions. Ivan Neville (keyboards/vocals) and Ian Neville (guitar), the sons of Aaron Neville and Art “Poppa Funk” Neville respectively, alongside original member Tony Hall (bass, guitar, vocals) have built upon their iconic NOLA legacy as they’ve transformed Dumpstaphunk into the city’s pre-eminent 21st-century funk-fusion export. Critical acclaim and undeniable musicality permeate their four studio albums, while modernizing and reinvigorating the influential Neville/Meters family groove has been one of the driving forces of Dumpstaphunk since the band spontaneously formed during JazzFest in 2003.Named “D.C.’s Queen of the Blues” by Dr. Nick Johnson of WPFW Radio, Carly Harvey was featured in Big City Blues magazine in 2018 as one of the youngest blues artists to watch. Harvey is a dynamic Blues artist based in Washington, DC, known for her unique fusion of blues, jazz, soul, and Indigenous American styles. As a performer and band leader, Harvey has captivated audiences with her commanding stage presence and original sound. Her debut album Kamama reflects her dedication to her Afro-Indigenous roots and her belief in the power of music to heal, evolve, and connect us to the earth.The Kelly Bell Band pulls together funk, hip-hop and blues to create an authentic sound all their own. The band’s success has also been promoted by Bell’s presence in Baltimore, where he is a regular on several area radio shows; performs as a professional wrestler; has written, recorded and acted in commercials; and has several television and movie appearances to his credit.Guests should enter the campus from Route 5 (Point Lookout Rd.) or Mattapany Rd. and follow the signs & public safety officers to free parking areas. Those in attendance are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to help enjoy the event, as seating is not available. This year’s festival will feature food vendors specializing in seafood, soul food and plenty of sweets from across Southern Maryland. The Townhouse Green opens at 5 p.m. the day of the event. For more information, visit www.smcm.edu/mulberrypr About usSt. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. St. Mary’s College, the National Public Honors College, is ranked as the #5 public liberal arts college in the U.S. by U.S. News & World Report. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.Contact:Chuck SteenburghSt. Mary's College of Marylandcjsteenburgh@smcm.edu

