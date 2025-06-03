South End Capital’s Equipment Financing Marketplace is Live

Access equipment financing from $5,000 to $5 million+ through the South End Capital marketplace

The industry-leading $3.2B equipment lender expands its marketplace lending platform to include comprehensive equipment financing.

ST. CLOUD, MN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a division of Stearns Bank N.A., the $3.2B nationwide equipment lender is pleased to announce it has expanded its highly successful third-party lending marketplace to encompass wide-ranging equipment financing options.

Emerging and expanding businesses from most industries, credit backgrounds, and revenue stages, can now access equipment financing from $5,000 to $5 million+ in as little as 24 hours.

The below recent financing demonstrates the flexibility and breadth of the equipment financing programs available in the South End Capital marketplace:

✅ Equipment Financed: Decompression Tables

✅ Industry: Chiropractic

✅ Financing Size: $36,245

✅ Financing Rate: 11.10%

✅ Down Payment: 0%

✅ Financing Term: 72-Months

✅ Timing: Funded Same Day

✅ Barriers Overcome: Past Bankruptcy, Collections, Judgments, < 660 Credit Score, Collateral

Borrowers may be eligible for equipment financing through the South End Capital marketplace even if they've been turned down by other lenders or vendors/dealers. Those considering accessing equipment financing through the industry-leading lender can prequalify in minutes without impacting their credit and access...

Competitive Terms...

➡️ Low rates starting at 7%

➡️ Fixed terms up to 84-months

➡️ 0% down payment financing

➡️ Same-day funding available

Flexible Use of Funds...

➡️ Purchase, refinance, or leaseback

➡️ New and used equipment

➡️ Dealer and private-party

➡️ Custom and seasonal payments

Broad Eligibility...

➡️ Most businesses considered

➡️ Dealer/vendor turndowns

➡️ Low credit score minimum

➡️ Application only options

For more details about South End Capital's equipment financing marketplace and other programs options, please visit https://southendcapital.com or reach out to Matt Naughton at matthew.naughton@stearnsbank.com. Additionally, approved referral partners can earn up to 5 points when they refer an equipment financing that closes in the South End Capital marketplace.

About South End Capital:

South End Capital was founded in 2009 and is a division of Stearns Bank N.A., a $3.2 billion institution. Our innovative direct lending and comprehensive marketplace financing delivers a full spectrum of capital solutions for emerging and expanding businesses. A tech-powered platform and premier customer support offers equal access to industry-leading business, equipment, and real estate funding.

Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender

