Governor Hochul Announces “Stronger Together: Hudson Valley Public Safety & Wellness Expo” at SUNY New Paltz

Building upon her administration’s steadfast commitments to public safety and mental health, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the upcoming Stronger Together: Hudson Valley Public Safety & Wellness Expo to be held on Wednesday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SUNY New Paltz. This event is free and open to the public, with more than 35 exhibitors expected, including first responders, mental wellness organizations and public service agencies.

“New York continues to make tremendous strides in public safety and wellness,” Governor Hochul said. “This expo promises to help residents access key community resources and underscores our shared responsibility of fostering safer, healthier communities throughout the Hudson Valley and across the State.”

Organized by the New York State Bridge Authority (NYSBA) in partnership with the Institute for Disaster Mental Health (IDMH) at SUNY New Paltz, the expo aims to bring together public safety professionals, community leaders, and residents for a full day of learning, engagement, and collaboration. Attendees will explore critical topics such as mental wellness, security innovation, and community resilience.

Featured Activities and Exhibits Include:

Live public safety demonstrations;

Emergency vehicle and equipment displays;

Drone flights and technology showcases;

“Stop the Bleed” first aid training;

Therapy animals; and

Rehabilitated wildlife presentations

Several agencies will also be actively recruiting, making the event an ideal opportunity for job seekers interested in careers in public safety, emergency response, and mental health services. Food will be available for purchase on-site.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, June 11

Wednesday, June 11 Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Location: West Parking Lot 37, SUNY New Paltz, 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz, NY

West Parking Lot 37, SUNY New Paltz, 1 Hawk Drive, New Paltz, NY Parking: Free and available on-site

Free and available on-site Inclement Weather Plan: Event will move indoors to the Athletic and Wellness Center, if needed

For additional information, visit the NYSBA website or follow the New York State Bridge Authority on social media (@nysbridge).

New York State Bridge Authority Executive Director Dr. Minosca Alcantara said, “Just as Governor Hochul has made the safety and wellness of New Yorkers a top priority, the Bridge Authority is committed to protecting our bridges and the traveling public each day. We hope residents from across the region will join us for this important event to learn about the impactful work of NYSBA and our local and state partners.”

Institute for Disaster Mental Health Interim Director Robin Jacobowitz said, “SUNY New Paltz is proud to partner with the New York State Bridge Authority on this vital event highlighting critical resilience, wellness, and security resources in our region and across the state. It is our privilege to convene leading experts and dedicated professionals who share our goal of supporting New York’s ongoing commitment to public safety and community well-being.”

The event will also highlight the fact that the recently-adopted New York State budget includes a series of strategic investments and policies to improve safety and wellness across the states, including:

Expansion of the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program , enhancing safety for highway workers and drivers alike.

, enhancing safety for highway workers and drivers alike. Authorization of additional Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) systems, allowing more bridges and roadways to implement cutting-edge technology that ensures compliance with weight restrictions and infrastructure safety.

allowing more bridges and roadways to implement cutting-edge technology that ensures compliance with weight restrictions and infrastructure safety. $50 million for volunteer fire companies to build new fire stations, renovate existing facilities and upgrade equipment.

to build new fire stations, renovate existing facilities and upgrade equipment. Committing over $200 million for the Unplug and Play initiative, investing in the construction and renovation of community centers, new and existing playgrounds and swimming facilities, and supporting local grant programs that promote physical and mental health by encouraging kids and families to put down their screens, take a break from social media, and put their mental and physical health first by enjoying recreation and the outdoors.

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “Collaborating on projects like ‘Stronger Together’ is incredibly beneficial to the public. These partnerships allow us to pool resources, share best practices and develop new ideas on ways we can better protect and serve all New Yorkers. We are proud to support the work and goals of this initiative and look forward to continuing to build a healthier and safer New York.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare, Esq. said, “The Thruway Authority is proud to support the Stronger Together Expo, a vital initiative that highlights the essential connection between public safety, wellness and transportation. This event reflects our shared commitment to building resilient communities through collaboration, innovation and preparedness. By bringing together professionals from emergency response, mental health and infrastructure, we’re strengthening the networks that keep our region safe and thriving. We thank Governor Hochul for her dedication to this issue, as well as the New York State Bridge Authority, the Institute of Disaster Mental Health at SUNY New Paltz and all participating partners for leading this important effort.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “New York State DOT values our partnership with the NYS Bridge Authority as both agencies work to enhance safety for all. The NYSDOT team is very excited to join NYSBA and other entities in the ‘Stronger Together: Hudson Valley Public Safety & Wellness Expo’ as we collectively highlight the many ways we are working to keep communities safe and healthy. I encourage the public to stop by and view all the exhibits to learn more about career opportunities as well as DOT’s array of safety initiatives, and the crucial role DOT and other state agencies play in moving the state and Hudson Valley Region forward.”

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Commissioner Daniel F. Martuscello III said, “We are thankful for the opportunity to participate in the upcoming Stronger Together: Public Safety & Wellness Expo. During these transformative times, our commitment to public safety, facility security, and staff wellness remains stronger than ever. Collaborating with various agencies across New York State that share our mission, only strengthens our efforts. DOCCS is grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued support and for providing the resources needed to enhance safety and security statewide.”

New York State Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian said, “The Department of Public Service is pleased to join with the NYS Bridge Authority and all of the other state agencies that are dedicated to protecting public safety. We encourage the public to stop by and visit the Expo to learn more about safety efforts of all of the agency exhibitors.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “It’s critically important that we act in a proactive manner to engage New Yorkers and create an ongoing, positive dialogue. We have a vested interest in our communities and believe that it’s imperative to develop strong bonds so we can all be safe and successful. I’d like to acknowledge the ongoing support of Governor Hochul and the additional resources which are making a difference in keeping New Yorkers safe. Public safety and well-being are a collaborative endeavor, and we will continue to join our partners to plan as much as we can for every contingency.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “All New Yorkers should make mental wellness a priority – including public safety professionals. This expo will help highlight the importance of mental health awareness and the role all New Yorkers play in keeping each other safe. We are pleased to join Governor Hochul in supporting the expo and spreading this critical message throughout the state.”

Strategic Safety Dynamics President Jay Fischler said, “Strategic Safety Dynamics (SSD) is a proud supporter of Stronger Together. SSD has continued to service NYS since 2009 with a focus on customer service and enhanced preparedness for first responders directly providing public safety solutions. We are looking forward to being a part of this inaugural event.”