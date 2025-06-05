Philbo Entertainment Promotions Enters its Distribution Era

Delivering Ideas and dreams in the literary medium to retailers across North America

BAYPORT, NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philbo Entertainment Promotions Inc., the publisher and distributor behind the superhero comic Tragedy, is expanding its business model with the launch of two new subsidiaries: Philbo Publishing and Philbo Distribution . These ventures aim to support independent comic book creators by providing them with the resources needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive industry.Effective immediately, Philbo Entertainment Promotions Inc. and its affiliates, Philbo Publishing and Philbo Distribution, will distribute and resell not only their own comics but also works from other independent publishers . This expansion will enable comic book writers to gain a stronger foothold in the North American market, spanning both the United States and Canada. Philbo has already demonstrated success with the distribution of popular titles such as Tragedy and will continue supporting independent creators by distributing Zenescope, Antarctic Press, Shi by Creator Billy Tucci and his company Crusade Fine Arts, Prey for the Sinner by Marat Mychaels Counter Point Comics, Wonder Duck by Get Your Medz , Caspien Porter, Big Foot Knows karate and C.R.I.T. by Homebrewed Comics, Eye for an Eye by Edge Comics to name a few, which have captivated thousands of readers across diverse demographics. Philbo Distribution will also distribute action figures such as SPERO Toy Enterprises line of figures, Animal Warriors of the Kingdom with their tie-in comic book.Philbo Entertainment Promotions Inc. has collaborated with high-profile cover artists from Marvel and DC Comics, and Tragedy has received critical acclaim from renowned comic book writers from major publishers in the industry. With an established network and extensive experience in publishing and distribution, Philbo aims to provide independent creators with the exposure and sales potential necessary to succeed.“This is an opportunity for independent comic book creators to showcase their talent on a broader scale, without the financial barriers that often come with self-distribution,” said Phillip Russertt, CEO of Philbo Entertainment Promotions Inc. “Our mission is to create an economically viable option for creators, ensuring they retain the bulk of the financial rewards for their hard work. As a fellow creator, I understandthe dedication that goes into every project, and I want to see independent comic book authors reach their full potential.”About Philbo Entertainment Promotions Inc.Founded in 2021, Philbo Entertainment Promotions Inc. is the creator of the popular comic book Tragedy. Dedicated to ensuring fair compensation for creatives, the company works with independent comic book authors and established Marvel and DC illustrators. Serving clients across North America,Philbo Entertainment Promotions Inc. is committed to helping creatives achieve success in the comic book industry.For more information, visit www.philbodistribution.com About Philbo DistributionPhilbo Distribution provides accurate and timely order fulfillment, helping independent comic book creators reach their audiences efficiently. As a company founded by a creator for creators, Philbo Distribution is dedicated to expanding the reach of independent comic books across the United States and Canada.For more details, and for the retailer sign-up, visit www.philbodistribution.com Media Contact:Phillip Russertt / CEOPhilbo Entertainment Promotions Inc850 Montauk Highway #24Bayport N.Y. 11705Phone: 631-320-8416Email: contact@philboentertainment.com

