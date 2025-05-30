New Book Reveals the Overlooked Toxins Impacting American Homes

The Poisoned Home Book Cover The Poisoned Home Health Home vs Unhealthy Home The Poisoned Home Poison Air Image

A shocking exposé reveals how everyday home materials harm your family—and the proven steps to detox, protect, and rebuild your health.

We’re not just renovating homes—we’re rebuilding trust in what a healthy home should be: safe, breathable, and built for life.” — Christopher Penn

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the place you trust the most is secretly making you sick? In his groundbreaking new release, The Poisoned Home : How Hidden Toxins Are Destroying Your Family’s Health & Wealth—And How to Eliminate Them, author, eco-innovator Christopher Penn uncovers the shocking truth behind America’s indoor environments—and the price we all pay for ignoring it.“Toxic building materials aren’t just a health issue—they’re a trillion-dollar crisis,” says Penn. “People are living in homes that are slowly poisoning them and draining their life savings in medical bills, energy waste, and loss of days of work due to illness.”Backed by 20+ years of field research and real-world experience, The Poisoned Home is a wake-up call to homeowners, renters, real estate professionals, and policymakers. From mold and flame retardants to VOCs, formaldehyde, pesticides, and off-gassing furniture, Penn reveals how indoor air can be up to 100x more polluted than outdoor air, according to the EPA.Key Facts from The Poisoned Home:90% of U.S. homes contain some level of mold contamination (NIOSH)Indoor air pollution causes over 4 million deaths annually (WHO)90% of people spend 90% of their time indoors—often surrounded by toxinsThe average American household has over 400 toxic chemicals presentBut The Poisoned Home isn’t just doom and gloom. It’s a practical guide to reclaiming your health and wealth. Readers will learn how to detox their living spaces, choose safer alternatives, and implement simple but powerful changes that make their homes healthier, more energy-efficient, and sustainable.Advance Praise:“A powerful blend of truth and action. This book should be on every shelf in America.” — Dr. Tara McBride, Environmental Health Advocate“Christopher Penn is the Erin Brockovich of the housing industry.” — Jon Walsh, Builder & Green Architect“It’s not just about health—it’s about justice. This book is a public service.” — Monica H., Homeowner & Mold SurvivorAbout the AuthorChristopher L. Penn is a veteran 20+ renovation contractor, author, and founder of Mr Hemp House ™, a pioneer in toxin-free building materials and sustainable housing. Known for his work with GaiaCrete, and other sustainable/ non-sustainable products, Penn has spent two decades leading disaster recovery efforts and researching solutions to the toxic housing crisis in America.His work has been featured in national housing expos, sustainability conferences, and public health summits. The Poisoned Home is his fifth book and the flagship in a new movement toward healthy, affordable living.Available Now: Amazon / Kindle/ Apple Books/ Barnes & Noble: Search, "The Poisoned Home" and Christopher Penn for all my Books.Bulk & Media Inquiries: MrHempHouse@MrHempHouse.comPress Contact:Mr. Hemp House Media Relations📧 MrHempHouse@MrHempHouse.com📍 Orlando, FloridaSocial Media📘 Facebook: @MisterHempHouse🐦 X (Twitter): @MrHempHouse📸 Instagram: @MrHempHouse🛡️ Everyone Deserves a Safe HomeStart protecting your family today. Read The Poisoned Home and join the movement for healthy, toxin-free living.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.