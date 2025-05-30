From Surviving to Thriving: Marquette’s Destiny Foundation Launches to Empower Raleigh’s Most Vulnerable

Dr. Marquette L. Walker, founder of Marquette's Destiny Foundation

Marquette’s Destiny Foundation, a Black-owned, faith-based NGO, launches in Morrisville, NC, to empower youth, women and men against poverty and addiction.

We walk alongside those in need, offering holistic, faith-based programs that inspire healing, growth, and empowerment. We’re here to help our community thrive, one step and one prayer at a time.” — Dr. Marquette L. Walker

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marquette L. Walker Ministries (MLWM), based in Morrisville, proudly announces the launch of Marquette’s Destiny Foundation, a new faith-based nonprofit dedicated to transforming lives through education, advocacy, and support. Founded by Dr. Marquette L. Walker, the foundation aims to empower women, men, and at-risk youth in the Triangle region to overcome challenges like homelessness, addiction, and poverty, guiding them toward healing and purpose.Building on MLWM’s proven success in supporting women through crises with workshops and worship services, Marquette’s Destiny Foundation expands its reach to serve diverse populations. The foundation offers five core programs, that provide:• Mentorship, tutoring, and life skills training• Resume-writing and professional wardrobe assistance• Childcare and food distribution services• Targeted support for postpartum women and housing-insecure men• Community partnerships to address homelessness and addiction“Every individual has a God-given destiny,” said Dr. Marquette L. Walker. “Our mission is to walk alongside those in need, offering holistic, faith-based programs that inspire healing, growth, and empowerment. We’re here to help our community thrive, one step and one prayer at a time.”The foundation is actively recruiting case managers, licensed social workers, and volunteers while building partnerships with local churches, job providers, and housing organizations to create a robust support network. Inspired by Dr. Walker’s personal journey of overcoming adversity, Marquette’s Destiny Foundation is committed to providing hope and practical resources to those navigating life’s toughest seasons.For more information, visit https://www.marquettesdestinyfoundation.org/ . For press inquiries, contact Dr. Marquette L. Walker at marquette@marquettelwalkerministries.com or (919) 555-1234.About Marquette’s Destiny FoundationMarquette’s Destiny Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Morrisville, NC, empowers individuals and communities through faith-based programs that promote personal growth, resilience, and purpose. Founded by Dr. Marquette L. Walker, the foundation serves vulnerable populations in the Triangle region, offering resources to combat homelessness, addiction, and poverty.

