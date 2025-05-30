A New Initiative for the Wellness of Children and Communities: A Mental Health Awareness Event with U.S. - Japan Experts

Event main image Event Flyer 1 Event Flyer 2

～Heartfulness × Hip-Hop Therapy × Expressive Arts Therapy ～“M.O.F.U.” to Be Held for the First Time in Katsushika, Tokyo

• Date & Time: Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Doors open at 9:45 AM)• Venue: Narihirasan Nanzoin, Nanzoin Hall (2-28-25 Higashimizumoto, Katsushika-ku, Tokyo)• Participants: Students aged 10 and up, their parents/guardians, educators, community supporters, NPO workers, mental health professionals, and students• Registration URL: https://mhec-event20250607.peatix.com • Contact: mentalhealthec@gmail.com • Mental Health Environmental Change Project (MHEC) (non-profit organization)• Heartfulness Association• Doctor in da HouseCo-organized by:• Madoka Project________________________________________Event Information:“Mental health care should be a part of everyday life.”This event is designed for children and their supporters — including parents, educators, community supporters, nonprofit organizations, and mental health professionals — to experientially learn about mental health care and wellness (a harmonious state of mind and body).Featured programs include:• Heartfulness experience by world-renowned psychologist Dr. Steven Murphy-Shigematsu (Stanford University), who advocates for "Heartfulness"• Hip-Hop Therapy workshop by Japanese pioneers in the field — a psychiatrist and a psychosomatic medicine doctor.• Expressive Arts Therapy led by an U.S. psychotherapist who is a leader in global community mental health Through dialogue and experiential activities, participants will be invited to explore and connect with their inner selves.________________________________________Why This Matters:In Japan, mental health stigma and difficulty accessing support remain serious challenges — especially for children. Many children have limited opportunities to express emotions or seek help in a safe environment. Why This Matters:In Japan, mental health stigma and difficulty accessing support remain serious challenges — especially for children. Many children have limited opportunities to express emotions or seek help in a safe environment. Delayed emotional care in childhood can lead to increased psychological distress later in life.This event aims to break down barriers between education, healthcare, psychology, and community and to become a new step forward in nurturing the mental well-being of children and their supporters together with the community.________________________________________Main Sessions & Speakers:• Wellness Dialogue (All participants)• Heartfulness Session: Facilitator-Dr. Steven Murphy-Shigematsu (Psychologist, Stanford University)• Hip-Hop Therapy Session: Facilitator - Dr. Makidashi (Japan-Psychiatrist), Wu Docc (Japan-Psychosomatic Physician)• Expressive Arts Therapy Session: Facilitator-Manami Yamamoto, LMFT (U.S.- Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist), Yoshie Kubota（EXA Facilitator)• Group Reflection & Q&A Session________________________________________Host Organizations:• Heartfulness Association: Led by Dr. Steven Murphy-Shigematsu, it promotes mental harmony and health for the Japanese public.• Doctor in da House: A team consisting of psychiatrists, psychosomatic doctors, and artists, introducing Hip-Hop Therapy in Japan.• Mental Health Environmental Change Project (MHEC): A collaborative platform of mental health professionals and community leaders from Japan and the U.S., focused on building community-rooted mental health support systems.________________________________________Co-organizer:• Madoka Project: An initiative to understand and respect various human connections and bring them into everyday life.________________________________________Contact:Mental Health Environmental Change Project (MHEC)Contact: Main OfficeEmail: mentalhealthec@gmail.comWebsite: https://www.mentalhealthec.org/ 子どもと地域の"こころとウェルネス"を育む新たな試み——日米の専門家と体験するメンタルヘルス啓蒙イベントを開催!〜Heartfulness×ヒップホップ セラピー× 表現アートセラピー 「M.O.F.U.」が東京・葛飾で初開催〜2025年6月7日（土）、東京都葛飾区にある「業平山南蔵院 南蔵院会館」にて、メンタルヘルス啓発イベント『M.O.F.U（MindOpening Forum for Us）〜気づく、感じる、つながる。こころに触れるメンタルヘルス・ワークショップ〜』が開催されます。主催は特定非営利活動法人メンタルヘルス環境向上プロジェクト（MHEC), HeartfulnessAssociation、Doctor inda House。共催はまどかプロジェクト。「心のケアは、もっと日常にあっていい」本イベントは、子どもとその支援者（保護者、教育者、地域サポーター、NPO職員、心理専門職など）を対象に、心のケアとウェルネス（心身の健康と調和）を体験的に学ぶことを目的としています。 アメリカ・スタンフォード大学（Stanford University)で「Heartfulness（ハートフルネス）」を提唱する世界的に著名な心理学者スティーヴン・マーフィー重松氏によるハートフルネス体験、日本で初めて「ヒップホップセラピー」を広めた精神科医と心療内科医による体験ワークショップ、グローバルなコミュニティーメンタルヘルスをリードする米国臨床心理士による「表現アートセラピー」体験など、対話と体験を通して心に触れるプログラムを用意しています。「未来を担う子どもたちに、そして支える大人たちに」日本では未だ根強いメンタルヘルスへの偏見や、支援へのアクセスの難しさが問題視されています。特に子どもたちにとって、自分の感情を言葉にしたり、安心して相談できる環境は非常に限られています。そして子どもたちの心のケアの遅れは。将来社会においてさらに苦しい心理状態におちいるリスクがあります。本イベントは、これまで断絶していた教育・医療・心理・地域の壁を越えて、子どもとその支援者がコミュニティーと共に心を耕す新たな一歩となることを目指しています。『M.O.F.U（Mind Opening Forum for Us）〜気づく、感じる、つながる。こころに触れるメンタルヘルス・ワークショップ〜』実施概要日時：2025年6月7日（土）10:00〜15:00（9:45開場）会場：業平山南蔵院 南蔵院会館（東京都葛飾区東水元2-28-25）対象：10歳以上の学生とその保護者、教育関係者、地域支援者、NPO関係者、心理専門職、学生など申込URL： https://mhec-event20250607.peatix.comお問合せ：mentalhealthec@gmail.com ＜主な登壇・実施プログラム＞ウェルネスダイアローグ（全体）Heartfulnessセッション（Dr. スティーヴン・マーフィー重松）ヒップホップセラピーセッション（Dr.マキダシ（精神科医）／ 鳥Docc（心療内科医）表現アートセラピーセッション（山本 真奈美（米国臨床心理士), 久保田よしえ（EXAファシリテーター）全体リフレクション＆Q&A主催団体：Heartfulness Association：スタンフォード大学の心理学者スティーヴン・マーフィー重松氏が代表を務め、日本人の心の健康と調和のために活動。Doctor in da House：精神科医、心療内科医、アーティスト等からなるチーム。日本初のヒップホップセラピーを普及。特定非営利活動法人メンタルヘルス環境向上プロジェクト（MHEC）：日米の心理専門職とコミュニティリーダーが連携し、地域に根ざした心のケアの社会基盤を推進。共催：まどかプロジェクト：人と人のつながりをはじめ様々なつながりを理解、尊重し、私たちの生活に活かしていく取り組む。お問い合わせ・ご連絡先：特定非営利活動法人メンタルヘルス環境向上プロジェクト（MHEC）担当：事務局mentalhealthec@gmail.com

