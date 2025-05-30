Marylanders Hiring Tree Service Contractors Should Always Verify Credentials

May 30, 2025

Illegal and unlicensed operators cut corners and can leave customers out on a limb

Maryland Licensed Tree Experts are credentialed and insured, performing a wide variety of jobs related to tree care and maintenance. Maryland DNR photo

As Maryland homeowners freshen up their properties and landscape for the summer season, they should know the proper steps to take when hiring tree removal companies to clear damaged and downed trees, limbs, and branches.

In addition to the damage that can be caused by storms, the aftermath of storms can also bring responses from unqualified contractors who attempt to undercut the competition by operating without proper insurance, training, skills, and licenses that keep themselves and their clients safe.

Fortunately, it’s easy to follow the proper procedures. Only Maryland Licensed Tree Experts (LTEs) should be hired to trim branches and remove damaged and downed trees – they are the only tree care professionals who lawfully can perform this work in Maryland. Finding one is easy, the Maryland Forest Service LTE search tool will show all available options in your area. Also, LTEs are easy to spot as they are required to post their number on the side of their vehicles.

Unlicensed tree care businesses may advertise misleading credentials, even going as far as displaying fraudulent license numbers on company vehicles or claiming they are “bonded and insured.” Homeowners should verify the company has a licensed tree expert on staff by asking to see their license, or checking the license number through the Department of Natural Resources website.

Tree work is inherently dangerous, but with the right training, skills, and expertise it’s done safely everyday. By hiring a LTE, a homeowner is ensured to get someone who knows what they’re doing and is properly insured. The insurance aspect is particularly important; if you hire someone who is uninsured or underinsured and an injury or property damage occurs, you could be responsible for paying to fix it.

Other important recommendations include:

Obtain more than one estimate for the proposed work.

Get a written contract that states the work to be performed and the cost.

Never pay the full amount before all the work is completed as per the written and signed contract.

The Maryland Tree Expert Law was adopted in 1945, providing a state-wide law addressing tree care work done for compensation on private or public property in Maryland. A criminal conviction for a first offence under the Tree Expert Law is a misdemeanor and is subject to a fine up to $500.

When it comes to tree removal, cutting corners with an unlicensed contractor simply isn’t worth the risk. Anyone who believes they’ve been approached by an unlicensed business advertising or practicing tree care services in Maryland can contact the Maryland Forest Service at 410-260-8531 or file a complaint online.