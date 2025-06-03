Raya Therapeutic Announces Two Posters at the ENCALS Meeting in Turin, Italy June 3-6

Company Logo

Kim Staats, PhD., to present results of preclinical studies with RT1978 (Epertinib) and the combination of 2 NCEs with distinct mechanisms (RT1972 & RT1999).

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raya Therapeutic Inc. (“Raya”), a mission-driven company focused on the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, announces 2 poster presentations by Kim Staats, PhD., at the European Network to Cure ALS (ENCALS) Meeting June 3-6, 2025 in Turin, Italy.

A poster entitled “Administration with RT1978 has protective effects across ALS preclinical models” will be presented by Dr. Staats on June 5th, which displays the protective effect of RT1978 in different models of ALS. This will include a survival extension in the SOD1-G93A mouse when treated with RT1978.

Epertinib (RT1978), a blood-brain-barrier penetrating EGFR inhibitor, was originally discovered and developed by Shionogi & Co., Ltd., a leading pharmaceutical company based in Japan. This molecule has completed Phase 1/2 clinical development in another indication by Shionogi & Co., Ltd., and Raya is planning to develop it for ALS.

A second poster entitled “The novel combination of 2 clinical-stage molecules demonstrates a beneficial effect in preclinical models of ALS” will also be presented by Dr. Staats on June 5th. This poster will display the additional benefits of co-administration of RT1972 and RT1999 in SOD1-G93A mice and primary neuronal cultures.

Raya is developing these 3 novel small molecules (RT1978, RT1972 and RT1999), each of which are oral small molecules, cross the blood-brain-barrier, have been clinically tested in other indications, have favorable safety profiles, and are not yet approved for any indication.

Raya aims to advance multiple drugs from its pipeline into clinical trials in 2026. This includes the clinical development of RT1978, RT1972 and RT1999 (the latter two compounds also as a combination).

Members of the Raya management team will attend the ENCALS Meeting in Turin, Italy, June 3-6. https://www.encals.eu/meetings/encals-meeting-2025-turin-italy

About Raya

Raya is a mission-driven company focused on the treatment of ALS, leveraging the latest techniques for the selection and development of disease-modifying therapies. The company has a robust pipeline of five distinct clinical stage compounds that each target different pathways involved in motor neuron degeneration seen in ALS patients. The compounds were in-licensed following a rigorous selection process based on biological plausibility, clinical target engagement and functional clinical effects reflective of efficacy. This diversified approach may enable the development of combination therapies which may have a significant impact on disease progression. To develop further combination therapies, Raya announced a strategic research collaboration with argenx on July 12, 2024: Link. This partnership explores synergistic effects of their combined drug candidates in the hope of developing more effective treatment options for ALS patients. Raya is further supported by global experts and will leverage a unique patient-friendly platform trial design offering new hope in the fight against ALS.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a Japanese pharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel medications to address global health challenges. Since its founding in 1878, Shionogi has been dedicated to improving patient lives through scientific innovation and collaboration.

