Functional Pathways Selected as Contract Therapy Partner for Covenant Living Communities

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Functional Pathways , one of the nation’s leading and fastest-growing contract therapy companies, is excited to announce a new partnership with Covenant Living Communities and Services (“Covenant Living”). Functional Pathways has provided services over the past year at two Covenant Living locations in the greater Knoxville, Tennessee, area. Covenant Living has selected the company to serve as its exclusive contract therapy partner for the balance of its 20 communities across 11 states.“We conducted a thorough review of our contract therapy options with an end goal of finding quality care for our residents,” said David Erickson, President and CEO, Covenant Living. “Functional Pathways’ approach to resident care aligns perfectly with our LifeConnect program and commitment to whole person wellness.”Functional Pathways will launch its innovative clinical programming and wellness offerings in two phases to ensure a smooth transition of care, initiating service at eight communities starting June 1, 2025, and the other 12 communities on August 1, 2025.“It’s been a pleasure to work with the Covenant Living team through their selection process, and our team looks forward to providing a seamless transition of service across all sites,” said Chris Sneed, Vice President, Business Development, Functional Pathways. “With more than 85 percent of our customer base in the not-for-profit sector, we are proud to launch this partnership with one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit senior housing organizations.”“We selected Functional Pathways because of their proven track record for the highest levels of compliance and their commitment to deliver exceptional outcomes for our residents,” said Elizabeth McClaren, Sr. Vice President of Revenue Cycle, Reimbursement, and HCBS. “I appreciate their shared commitment to deliver tailored care solutions that match the unique needs and lifestyles of the residents at each of our communities.”“We are excited to partner with another multi-site, faith-based organization,” said Dan Knorr, President & CEO of Functional Pathways. “We appreciate Covenant Living’s trust in our team, and we are committed to helping them fulfill their mission to help each resident pursue wellness of mind, body and spirit to enhance every element of their wellbeing.”About Covenant LivingChicago-based Covenant Living Communities and Services is a non-profit, senior services provider. It serves 6,000 residents at 20 retirement communities in 11 states and offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, and rehabilitation. Through its LifeConnect, a whole person wellness model, residents can access resources and opportunities that are designed to enrich the mind, body, and spirit and complement each person’s unique journey. Covenant Living is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church and has been serving seniors since 1886. For more information, visit www.covliving.org About Functional PathwaysCelebrating 30 years of service, Functional Pathways is a therapist-founded, -owned, and -led company continually reinventing the therapy market. Spanning the full continuum of care, the company provides its hospital rehab and contract therapy clients with enhanced operational efficiencies, improved patient outcomes, and optimized revenue streams that position them as a leader in their market. Across more than 230 sites of care nationwide, Functional Pathways continues to make a difference in every life they touch. For more information, visit https://fprehab.com

