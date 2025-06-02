GoSun and Camp365 introduce new camper for Electric Trucks

T-Model Camper T-Model Camper Open Camper Interior is roomy

ALBIA, OH, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoSun and CAMP365 announced a new production release folding platform in the pickup-camper category. The CAMP365 T "Truck bed" model is made in the USA and designed for the Rivian R1-T, Tesla Cybertruck, Ford Lightning, Chevy Silverado EV and other small to midsize trucks. The T model will include several GoSun items for offgrid independence. CAMP365 and GoSun have signed a strategic marketing agreement to help market the T Model to Electric Vehicle owners.The camper travels as a streamlined unit with minimal air drag for energy efficient maximum range as you drive. The T model is ultra lightweight and aerodynamic ,weighing 830 lbs for industry leading size to weight ratio. It measures approximately 3.5’ x 7’ in a truck bed and is compatible with virtually any pick up truck on the market.At a camping spot, the T Model transforms in minutes to reveal a 63-square-foot bright open interior room with 6.5’ ceiling, an industry leading floor space for dancing and stretching with sleeping 4-5 people inside + kids.“We’re proud to release production for a new and innovative solution for the EV-truck category,” said Kevin McGregor, CEO of CAMP365. “The T- Model is engineered over 10 plus years, for seamless integration to pick up trucks transforming into true lifestyle vehicles.” “The T Model has a modular design that makes it among the most-spacious campers in the category.”The camper takes design cues from the company’s original CAMP365 model, an award-winning pull-behind unveiled in 2018. New this year, the T Model stores in a residential garage and is detachable with a patented easy-on/easy-off system for the truck bed.The Camp365 T quick easy on off detachment system, allowing one to remove it or put in back the truck bed within minutes at home or at campsite trips to town. The daily convenience and vehicle flexibility is a new industry standard.Like all CAMP365 products, the T Model grants year-round camping access with its patented dual-layer air gap insulation walls. Amenities include a 12 or 24 gallon water tank, hot-water shower, portable sink/faucet, induction cook-top, toilet, refrigerator/freezer, interior table, climate controlled electric heater & air conditioning, and comfortable beds. Also will offer a GoSun Fusion solar/hybrid oven and an optional endless recirculating shower with UVC filtration for complete offgrid living.The T- Model is built to last decades with nothing that will mold, mildew or rot. Laser cut and CNC machined welded aluminum and steel reinforced powder coated frame to rigorous quality standards. Composite non-absorbent, non-slip eco-friendly flooring is standard.The all-electrical camper will come with a 1024 Wh rechargeable lithium power generator with 220 Wh solar panel (scalable to 1000 watts) An optional Starlink Satellite option gives internet connectivity anywhere.The T Model comes with side awnings for cooking and hammocks for relaxing in the shade. Optional racks for bikes, kayaks, and paddle boards are mounted on the side for quick and easy access. Dry lockable storage for all your gear, fishing rods and ski’s with over 24 cubic square feet of space. A lightweight folding staircase is quick to deploy for all ages and abilities with a large access door for easy accessibility to the cabin.All CAMP365 units are made in America at manufacturing plants in Iowa and Minnesota. The new Camp365 T model can be reserved for a $100 deposit at either CAMP365 or at https://gosun.co/pages/campers . Production has already started with deliveries starting July 2025.ABOUT CAMP365Based in Eden Prairie, Minn.,CAMP365 introduced the world’s first fold-out cabin camper in 2018 with its award-winning CAMP365 model. Today, the company holds more than 17 patents and offers three categories of towables, truck bed and mobile emergency response in its made-in-the-USA camper line. See more information at https://camp365.com/ ABOUT GOSUNFounded in 2016, GoSun has become the first consumer solar appliance manufacturer to break into mainstream markets. GoSun’s breakthrough solar-powered technologies can cook, cool, light, power electronics and now, charge your EV with the Sun.. These affordable products are all portable, super efficient, and free of harmful carbon emissions. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, has established partnerships with companies and organizations including REI, Home Depot, the UN, Red Cross, and various NGOs. Visit www.gosun.co for more information.

