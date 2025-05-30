Yuki Releases First Industry Guide to Snowflake Optimization, Helping Data Teams Save 30-60% Without Manual Tuning

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuki, the leader in automated cost optimization for Snowflake, has released its first flagship gated asset: The Ultimate Guide to Snowflake Optimization (2025 Edition), a hands-on playbook for data teams, FinOps leaders, and platform owners navigating the growing complexity (and cost) of large-scale Snowflake environments.

The guide breaks down the root causes of Snowflake overspend from idle warehouses and ingestion traps to runaway cloud services charges and shares actionable strategies that have helped leading teams cut compute costs by 30–60% without sacrificing performance.

“Snowflake transformed the data stack but cost control hasn’t kept up,” said Ido Arieli Noga, Co-Founder and CEO of Yuki. “Too many teams are drowning in dashboards, tuning settings by hand, or relying on visibility tools that don’t actually optimize anything. This guide is about taking back control and showing how real automation changes the game.”

Key Takeaways from the Guide:

Why traditional FinOps is broken and why dashboards aren’t enough.

and why dashboards aren’t enough. 6+ Snowflake join optimization techniques to slash query costs.

to slash query costs. How hidden services like ingestion and metadata lookups quietly drain budgets.

Real-world cost benchmarks (e.g. $11,500/month for a single 2XL warehouse) and how to prevent them.

(e.g. $11,500/month for a single 2XL warehouse) and how to prevent them. The ROI of replacing manual tuning with real-time automation from tools like Yuki.



Built for Data Teams at Scale

This new guide comes on the heels of Yuki’s launch in the AWS Marketplace and reflects the company’s continued push to make enterprise-grade cost control accessible, fast, and fully automated. Trusted by large data teams, Yuki delivers dynamic warehouse optimization, plug-and-play integration, and immediate ROI, without code changes or performance tradeoffs.

About Yuki

Yuki is the real-time optimization platform for Snowflake. We eliminate compute waste, maximize performance, and keep your data platform lean, without the dashboards, manual tuning, or operational overhead. One connection string, zero manual effort, 30%+ savings. Learn more at yukidata.com.

