Mind Vault Announces Launch of Cognitive Support Supplement for Adults 45 and Older

Mind Vault, a cognitive support supplement formulated for adults aged 45 and older, has officially launched and is now available through the company’s website. According to the company, the product is designed to support mental clarity and cognitive performance as part of a healthy aging routine.

Mind Vault contains a blend of ingredients including Niacin (Vitamin B3), Vitamin B6, GABA, L-Tyrosine, Caffeine, Bacopa Monnieri, Phosphatidylserine, Alpha GPC, L-Theanine, and Huperzine. The formula is manufactured in the United States in an FDA-registered facility and aims to promote general cognitive support.

The supplement is available in various supply options through the official website, allowing consumers to choose based on their individual preferences.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers are advised to consult with their healthcare provider before use.

About Mind Vault

Mind Vault is a wellness brand focused on developing accessible cognitive support products for adults experiencing age-related changes in focus, clarity, and memory. The company formulates its supplements in the United States using quality-tested ingredients and manufactures in FDA-registered facilities. With a commitment to transparency and simplicity, Mind Vault offers consumers straightforward access to information and purchasing through its official website at www.getmindvault.com.

