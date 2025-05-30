Governor Ivey Promotes Free Fishing Day Across Alabama Waters

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Friday invited the public to participate in Alabama’s Free Fishing Day on Saturday, June 7. The event allows residents and non-residents to enjoy the outstanding fishing Alabama has to offer without purchasing a fishing license. Free Fishing Day is part of National Fishing and Boating Week, which runs June 1-8.

“From the Gulf of America to our mountain streams, our state has world-class waters that anglers from far and wide travel to enjoy,” said Governor Ivey. “Free Fishing Day is a great opportunity to enjoy the unmatched natural beauty of our state while also supporting our state’s economy. I encourage all Alabamians to take advantage of this day – so, grab your tackle box and enjoy our Alabama the Beautiful.”

The fishing license exemption on Free Fishing Day covers most public waters including both freshwater and saltwater. Alabama’s State Public Fishing Lakes still require a fishing permit on Free Fishing Day, and fishing in a private pond requires the pond owner’s permission. Some piers may also require fees and permits.

This year, Academy Sports + Outdoors will be the title sponsor of Alabama’s Free Fishing Day. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will contact Alabama fishing license buyers and post a discount offer for the free fishing day weekend on their social media accounts.

“Fishing provides many mental and physical health benefits and is a great way for families to spend time together outdoors,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. “Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity for anyone who has never experienced casting a line to give it a try. We hope that anyone with an interest in fishing will take advantage of this outdoor recreation opportunity.”

Free Fishing Day also takes place during Alabama’s red snapper season. Saltwater anglers will not need a saltwater fishing license or reef fish endorsement on June 7.

“With more than 132,000 miles of freshwater rivers and streams, 50 miles of Gulf Coast shoreline, 23 state public fishing lakes, some of the best bass fishing lakes in the country and the largest artificial reef systems in the world, Alabama is an angler’s paradise,” said Commissioner Blankenship. “Even if you don’t fish, you can still enjoy the state’s many freshwater and coastal boating access areas.”

Alabama has been investing heavily in improvements to boating access areas throughout the state. Recently completed boating access improvement projects include major renovations to public boat ramps in Florence, Guntersville, Mount Vernon, Monroe County, Fort Morgan and Dauphin Island.

Anglers looking for a new public fishing spot or boating access area can explore the fishing section of www.outdooralabama.com.

