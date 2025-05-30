“Introduction to Map and Compass” Workshop Will Be Offered June 28

CONTACT:

Tom Flynn: (603) 536-3954

Eric Geib: (603) 536-3954

May 30, 2025

Holderness, NH – If you want to learn how to find your way in the outdoors using a map and compass, your opportunity is here. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center will hold an introductory Map and Compass Navigation Workshop on Saturday, June 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There is no charge for this workshop.

Registration is limited and must be completed online. To register visit https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeId=167.

Participants will learn the basic skills needed to navigate in the outdoors using a map and compass. If you are a novice or interested in refreshing your knowledge of how to use these outdoor tools, then this workshop is for you. Participants will spend some time in the classroom familiarizing themselves with the parts of a compass and how they work and learning how to read a topographical map. Then participants will learn how to use these orienteering tools together to plan a day in the woods and practice navigation on the Owl Brook map and compass course.

Lunch will not be provided, however a short break will be planned in the program for those who would like to bring a lunch. This event is rain or shine, please dress appropriately for the weather.

For more information on Fish and Game’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/owl-brook.html.

