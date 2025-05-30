Judge Showers Named Chief Judge of the Eighth Judicial District

Chief Justice Susan Christensen has appointed District Court Judge Shawn Showers, Washington County, as Chief Judge of the Eighth Judicial District. Judge Showers succeeds Chief Judge Myron Gookin who will retire July 7, 2025. Judge Showers will begin the position of chief judge July 8, 2025.

“I am very pleased to appoint Judge Showers as chief judge.” Chief Justice Christensen said. “I have watched him present at conferences and he is both knowledgeable and an excellent communicator, two important traits for a successful chief judge. As a matter of fact, Judge Showers checks all the boxes on the list of important qualities for a chief judge from decisive and respectful judicial temperament to a commitment to the administration of justice.”

Judge Showers was appointed to the Iowa District Court in November 2016. Judge Showers was born in Leon, Iowa, and grew up on farms in Lucas and Wayne counties. He graduated from Mormon Trail Community High School in 2000 and the University of Iowa in 2004. He received his law degree from Washburn University School of Law in 2008. In law school, Judge Showers was active in law clinic and elected Student Bar Association President. After being admitted to the Iowa bar, Judge Showers worked as an assistant county attorney in Cerro Gordo County and Washington County. He also worked as an assistant public defender in Ottumwa before being elected Washington County Attorney in November 2014. Judge Showers is a member of the Washington County Bar Association, The Iowa State Bar Association, and the Iowa Judge’s Association.

"I am deeply humbled and honored to accept the appointment as Chief Judge of the Eighth Judicial District following the retirement of one of my great mentors, Chief Judge Myron Gookin,” Judge Showers said. “I would like to thank Chief Justice Christensen and justices of the Iowa Supreme Court for this privilege. I would also like to thank my outstanding colleagues and hardworking judicial branch employees in the Eighth Judicial District for their dedication to the administration of justice. It is a privilege to work with them."

As chief judge, Judge Showers will supervise all judicial officers and court employees in the district, supervise the performance of administrative and judicial business in the district, set the times and places of holding court, designate presiding judges, and serve on the judicial council, which advises the supreme court on administrative matters affecting the trial courts. In addition, he will continue to preside over cases.

The Eighth Judicial District is located in southeast Iowa and comprises 14 counties: Appanoose, Davis, Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Monroe, Poweshiek, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington. The district has 11 district court judges, nine district associate court judges, 14 part-time magistrates, seven senior judges, and 120 employees, with an operating budget for the current fiscal year of approximately $16.3 million. More than 60,000 cases were filed in the Eighth Judicial District in 2024.

