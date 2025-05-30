As Trump cuts U.S. Forest Service, California deploys an extra $72 million to reduce wildfire risk and ‘rake the forest,’ fast-tracks critical projects

While 57% of California’s forests are federally managed, the state government manages only 3% of the forestland. The other 40% is privately owned and this work relies on partnership with private forestland owners.

More than 2,200 vegetation management projects are complete or underway, and in recent years, California has treated nearly 2 million acres – made possible by scaling up investments to 10 times the amount from when the Governor took office in 2019. California has funded over $350 million worth of projects on federal lands in the same time. CAL FIRE estimates that 83% of all tree mortality in California, which poses a significant wildfire risk, is on national forest lands.

‘Raking the forest’

Through its Forest Health Program, CAL FIRE is awarding 12 grants to local and regional partners carrying out projects on state, local, tribal, federal, and private lands. Designed to address critical forest health needs, these initiatives will reduce wildfire risk, improve ecosystem resilience, and enhance carbon sequestration across California’s diverse landscapes.

Forest health grant projects focus on large, landscape-scale forestlands – no less than 800 acres in size – that are composed of one or more landowners and may cover multiple jurisdictions.

“CAL FIRE is proud to award Forest Health grants that will increase the wildfire resilience of California’s landscapes and communities and help restore ecosystems following wildfire,” said Alan Talhelm, Assistant Deputy Director of Climate and Energy at CAL FIRE. “These grants will provide our partners around the state with funds to complete projects that support local economies, protect watersheds, increase public safety, and sequester carbon.”

The projects will employ a wide array of forest management strategies, with goals of wildfire resilience, watershed protection, habitat conservation for endangered species, recovery of fire-scarred and drought-impacted forests, and the reintroduction of fire as a natural ecological process. Projects include:

The Upper Mokelumne River Watershed Authority will conduct fuels reduction on 1,288 acres in El Dorado National Forest using mastication and hand thinning. This aims to lower wildfire risk, protect communities, improve forest resilience, and enhance wildlife habitat.

The Redwood Forest Foundation, Inc. will treat 867 acres of forest fuel in a rural, low-income area in Northern Mendocino County. This will create over 80 forestry jobs and additional jobs/learning for young adults via California Conservation Corps trail work.

The majority of CAL FIRE’s Forest Health grants are funded through the Timber Regulation and Forest Restoration Fund (TRFRF), with additional support provided by California Climate Investments (CCI), a statewide initiative that directs billions of Cap-and-Invest dollars toward achieving the state’s climate goals.

Fast-tracking critical wildfire prevention projects

The approved projects for fast-tracking are focused on removing flammable dead or dying trees, creating strategic fuel breaks, creating safe egress along roadways, manual and mechanical removal of ladder fuels and beneficial fire use. Some of the approved projects include:

The Prosper Ridge Community Wildfire Resilience Project in Humboldt County is the first approved project under the Governor’s emergency proclamation on wildfire. This collaborative state, federal, and tribal project will treat nearly 450 acres with a combination of mechanical thinning, manual treatments, and prescribed fire.

The Tonner Canyon South Vegetation Management Project aims to reduce wildfire risk on 354 acres south of Diamond Bar in Los Angeles County through hazardous vegetation removal, fuel break creation, and defensible space improvement.

The Scott Valley/Callahan Fuels Reduction and Forest Resiliency Project located on 2,917 acres in the Scott River watershed in Siskiyou County will use mechanical and manual treatments to increase vigor of the residual stands of timber for improved carbon sequestration, fire resiliency and individual tree health.

The Weed Community Forest Restoration and Enhancement Project located on 1,923 acres near the 2022 Mill Fire and is designed to protect the surrounding the community of Weed in Siskiyou County and provide safe ingress/egress to emergency responders.

The Sycuan Wildfire Resiliency Project covers over 240 acres in San Diego County and aims to protect the Sycuan Reservation from wildfire by reducing fire hazard, ensuring defensible space, and providing safe egress with the use of 300 grazing goats.

To move faster without compromising important environmental protections, the state developed a new Statewide Fuels Reduction Environmental Protection Plan. State agencies will monitor and oversee these projects from initiation to completion to provide support and ensure environmental protections and best management practices are followed.

Accelerating investments in fuels reduction and wildfire resilience

Following action by Governor Newsom and the Legislature last month, state conservancies are moving to deploy $170 million in voter-approved funding for wildfire resilience projects. The accelerated funding is part of the “early action” 2025 budget package. Governor Newsom signed the funding bill along with an executive order to ensure the wildfire safety projects benefit from the streamlining process created under the March 1 State of Emergency proclamation.

Building on unprecedented progress

This builds on consecutive years of intensive and focused work by California to confront the severe ongoing risk of catastrophic wildfires, and Governor Newsom’s emergency proclamation signed in March to fast-track forest and vegetation management projects throughout the state. Additionally, to bolster the state’s ability to respond to fires, Governor Newsom announced last week that the state’s second C-130 Hercules airtanker is ready for firefighting operations, adding to the largest aerial firefighting fleet in the world.

New, bold moves to streamline state-level regulatory processes builds long-term efforts already underway in California to increase wildfire response and forest management in the face of a hotter, drier climate. A full list of California’s progress on wildfire resilience is available here.

Highlights of achievements to date include: