TN Nursery Invests in Future Environmental Leaders with $20,000 Scholarship Program

At TN Nursery, we believe in planting seeds for the future—not just in gardens, but in young minds. Our scholarship program is our way of investing in the next generation of environmental leaders.” — Tammy Sons

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TN Nursery , a Tennessee-based, family-owned plant nursery, is awarding 20 scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,000 to students pursuing higher education degrees in relate niche studies of sustainable, horticulture or environmental studies.Tammy Sons, the CEO and founder of TN Nursery started her company with humble beginnings, often working a full time job and peddling plants on the side for supplemental income. She knew the industry because she grew up helping her father in his small nursery and seen the huge potential in not only doing something that would help the environment but she always had a love of being outdoors and growing plants, even as a child. Now, she is nearing retirement and wants to give back, to those that may want to obtain a higher education but can not afford small things like books, gas and dorm needs that grants will not supply.This initiative supports students passionate about the environment, plants, or sustainability. Applicants must be current or incoming students at accredited colleges or universities, with a minimum 3.0 GPA. The application deadline is December 30, with awards announced on December 31. For more information and application details, visit the scholarship page.This scholarship program underscores TN Nursery's commitment to environmental stewardship and education. By supporting students dedicated to making a difference in the green space, TN Nursery aims to nurture not just native plants , but also the individuals who will shape the future of our planet.

