Copaiba, a popular source of beta-caryophyllene (BCP) is toxic to the liver and should not be ingested. Cannanda discusses why CB2 oil is a safer alternative. Some people unwittingly use Copaiba essential oil for its beta-caryophyllene, not realizing that they might be doing more harm to their body than good. Cannanda CB2 oils are the best-selling, safest, and most effective beta-caryophyllene health solutions available.

As beta-caryophyllene (BCP) gains popularity for its health benefits, Cannanda discusses the hidden dangers of ingesting copaiba essential oil.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With growing interest in natural remedies for chronic pain, inflammation, anxiety, and sleep issues, beta-caryophyllene (BCP) has rapidly gained recognition as a powerful compound in the wellness community. Consumers searching for effective, natural alternatives are increasingly turning to BCP-based solutions, and as demand rises, so do misconceptions—especially around the use of copaiba essential oil as a BCP health solution.Cannanda, the world’s leading brand for beta-caryophyllene products and creators of its top-selling CB2 oil line , is issuing an educational alert to consumers: not all BCP products are created equal, and copaiba essential oil is not a safe way to supplement with BCP.________________________________________The Rise of BCP: Why Everyone’s Talking About Beta-Caryophylleneo BCP is a terpene found in many plants, most notably black pepper, cloves, rosemary, and hemp.o It’s the first known dietary cannabinoid to directly activate the CB2 receptor—without any intoxicating effects or binding to CB1 receptors like THC.o Activating the CB2 receptor is linked to:• Reduced inflammation• Pain relief• Better immune response• Improved mood and sleep• Enhanced healing and recoveryo BCP is gaining popularity as a natural solution for arthritis, fibromyalgia, stress, and chronic pain.________________________________________Copaiba Essential Oil: The Risky ShortcutDespite its growing popularity in wellness circles, copaiba essential oil is not a safe way to get your daily dose of BCP. While it does contain beta-caryophyllene, Cannanda warns against its internal or even topical use for several reasons:o Contains hepatotoxic compounds• Copaiba oil contains certain diterpenes, that are toxic to the liver (hepatotoxic) when ingested or absorbed through the skin.• Many essential oils are not safe consumption, and copaiba oils can vary significantly in quality and composition.o Not designed for daily use• Essential oils are highly concentrated plant extracts meant for aromatherapy or external use—not internal or daily therapeutic use.• Misuse can lead to toxicity, especially when ingested. Even frequent daily application to the skin—which acts like a sponge—allows rapid absorption into the bloodstream.________________________________________Why Cannanda CB2 Oil is the Safer, Smarter ChoiceAs the world’s top-selling beta-caryophyllene supplements, Cannanda CB2 oils offer a scientifically formulated, food-grade alternative designed specifically for safe and effective CB2 receptor activation.o Made with only clean, food-grade ingredients• Every ingredient in Cannanda CB2 oil is edible, safe, and non-toxic.• Even Cannanda’s new CB2 Topical Oil’s tagline is, “So clean, it’s edible.”• Perfect for both internal use and topical application.o No hepatotoxic diterpenes• Unlike copaiba essential oil, Cannanda CB2 oils contain only safe food-grade ingredients—without the toxins.o Optimized for bioavailability• BCP in Cannanda CB2 oils are blended in a way that enhances absorption, helping the body make the most of each drop.o Physician-formulated and award-winning.• Developed using cutting-edge cannabinoid science and designed to deliver consistent, safe, and effective results.________________________________________Your Skin Is a Sponge—Here’s Why That Matterso Whatever you put on your skin ends up inside your body.o Many people apply copaiba oil topically, unaware that its diterpenes can be absorbed transdermally, posing the same risks as ingestion.o Cannanda CB2 oil is not only safe for topical use, but also designed to support healing from the outside in, making it ideal for:• Joint pain and inflammation• Muscle recovery• Skin wellness________________________________________Become an Informed Consumer: What to Look for in a BCP ProductIf you're exploring natural wellness options and considering beta-caryophyllene, here are a few things to look for:• Is it clinically-formulated and tested?• Is it free from harmful compounds like hepatotoxic diterpenes?• Is it made from safe, food-grade ingredients?• Is the BCP dosage standardized for consistent results?Cannanda CB2 oils meet all these criteria—and more. As the global authority on beta-caryophyllene, Cannanda is committed to education, transparency, and the highest standards in natural health innovation.________________________________________Search Trends Show Growing Demand—And Growing ConfusionConsumers are searching online for:• "What is beta-caryophyllene good for?"• "Is copaiba oil safe to ingest?"• " BCP supplements for inflammation • "Best CB2 oil"• "Natural pain relief alternatives"• "BCP vs. copaiba oil"This press release serves as a timely reminder that not all sources of BCP are safe or effective, and choosing the right product matters.________________________________________About CannandaCannanda is the world’s leading brand in beta-caryophyllene-based health products, including its award-winning CB2 oil line. Conceived and formulated by Dr. Lee Know--Cannanda’s founder, managing director, and licensed physician--Cannanda’s products help consumers support their endocannabinoid system naturally, without the use of THC or CBD. Every formula is crafted with food-grade, clean-label ingredients for maximum safety and effectiveness.

