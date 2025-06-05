CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Staunton, VA

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I decided to offer IHE to provide your beloved companion with a comfortable and serene crossing over the rainbow bridge at home, surrounded by their loved ones.” — Evymarie Prado Sanchez

STAUNTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has officially launched in Staunton, VA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Evymarie Prado Sanchez will be servicing Staunton and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Staunton becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.“I decided to offer IHE to provide your beloved companion with a comfortable and serene crossing over the rainbow bridge at home surrounded by their loved ones," says Dr. Evymarie Prado Sanchez. Dr. Sanchez brings a unique blend of medical expertise, cultural richness, and heartfelt compassion to her work as a veterinarian. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, Dr. Sanchez earned her undergraduate degree in Animal Science with a minor in Pre-Veterinary Studies from the University of Puerto Rico–Mayagüez in 2014. Driven by a deep fascination with animal health and a lifelong calling to the veterinary profession, she moved to the mainland U.S. to pursue her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and Master’s in Public Health at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine (Virginia Tech), graduating in 2019.Since then, Dr. Sanchez has served in a variety of veterinary roles, from general practice to emergency medicine, with a growing focus on palliative and hospice care. Through her overnight shifts in emergency settings, she witnessed firsthand how difficult and overwhelming the end-of-life process can be for pets and their families. Inspired to offer an alternative filled with peace, comfort, and dignity, she now dedicates herself to providing compassionate in-home euthanasia services, ensuring that beloved pets can pass surrounded by love in a familiar and gentle setting.In 2022, Dr. Sanchez and her family, including her three dogs, relocated to the Shenandoah Valley, where she now calls home. When she’s not caring for pets, she’s likely under the hood of her show-ready 2001 Mazda Miata NB2 or cruising the scenic routes of the Blue Ridge Mountains with her partner and her canine trio: Kojack the Blue Heeler, Moana the sea-loving Golden Retriever, and Siby, a spunky Chihuahua/Husky mix rescued from Puerto Rico.Dr. Evymarie Prado Sanchez is proud to serve her Virginia community by offering families the gift of a peaceful goodbye—an experience she believes every pet deserves.Dr. Sanchez serves Staunton, Fishersville, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Harrisonburg, Crozet,, Palmyra, Stuarts Draft, Ruckersville, Elkton, Broadway, and surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $310 in Staunton. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $80 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 90 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

