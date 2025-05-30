Shapiro Administration Boosts Pennsylvania’s Creative Economy with $32.4 Million Investment in New A+E Studios Produced Series

The drama, which is shooting in western Pennsylvania, is expected to inject $108 million into the economy and create more than 3,500 jobs. The Shapiro Administration supports our creative economy by offering tax incentives to film and television productions.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi announced the Pennsylvania Film Office is providing a $32.4 million in film production tax credits to the producers of a new, streaming drama based on the bestselling book series “Killer Instinct” by Lars Kepler which will be filmed in Pittsburgh and other western Pennsylvania locations. The still untitled project, being produced for AppleTV+ by A+E Studios in association with Range Studios, is expected to create more than 3,500 new jobs and infuse $108 million into Pennsylvania’s economy.

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, the Pennsylvania Film Production Tax Credit program has attracted more than 100 film projects to the Commonwealth — generating more than $967 million in direct expenditures into regional economies and creating jobs for over 9,000 Pennsylvanians.

“DCED and the Pennsylvania Film Office recognized early on the powerful economic impact that this project will bring to western Pennsylvania,” said Pennsylvania Film Commissioner Pesi. “We worked closely with A&E to approve this film production tax credit quickly, helping to create and support jobs for our local crews. We’re excited to welcome this new series to Allegheny County, and hope they continue filming here in our Commonwealth for years to come.”

The Pennsylvania Film Production Tax Credit program offers a 25 percent tax credit to productions that spend at least 60 percent of their total budget in the Commonwealth. To be eligible, projects must be a feature film, a television film, a television talk or game show series, a television commercial, a television pilot, or each episode of a television series intended as programming for a national audience.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the Pennsylvania Film Office and the Shapiro Administration for their support of this project,” said Barry Jossen, President and Head of A+E Studios. “The production tax credit is not only instrumental in bringing our series to life, but also in generating meaningful economic opportunity throughout western Pennsylvania. We look forward to working with the talented local crews and showcasing the region’s dynamic landscapes and communities on screen.”

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are laser focused on making Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and creating real opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. The Governor’s Economic Development Strategy, the first of its kind in nearly 20 years, maps the Commonwealth’s path forward to strong economic growth and more good-paying jobs. The Governor’s 2025-26 budget proposal continues make investments that are directly tied back to the strategy.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Justin Backover, DCED – dcedpress@pa.gov or 717.418.4014



# # #