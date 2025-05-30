Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Trump Administration List Falsely Labeling Connecticut a "Sanctuary" Jurisdiction
05/30/2025
Attorney General Tong Statement Regarding Trump Administration List Falsely Labeling Connecticut a "Sanctuary" Jurisdiction(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong issued the following statement after the Department of Homeland Security released a list falsely labeling Connecticut as a “self-identified” state sanctuary jurisdiction.
“There is nothing in our laws or statutes that says Connecticut is a ‘sanctuary’ state. We are not. That is a meaningless term. It is the policy of the State of Connecticut to respect, honor and protect immigrants and immigrant families in compliance with the law. Trump’s own administration certified Connecticut’s compliance with 8 U.S.C. § 1373 in 2017. Nothing has changed to alter that certification, other than Trump’s unhinged fixation on defunding and commandeering our police. We sued the last time Trump attempted to defund our law enforcement, and we are prepared to defend Connecticut funding and public safety,” said Attorney General Tong.
