DealPotential Repositions as the First Private Company Data Aggregator for Investment Firms Targeting Private Markets

See the future of private market investing in one dashboard.

With its new AI-driven approach, DealPotential sets a new standard for how investment firms find and evaluate private market opportunities.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Swedish investment intelligence solution, today announced its strategic repositioning to focus on private company data aggregation tailored for investment firms operating in private markets.This move addresses the growing demand among investors for granular, company-specific insights in an increasingly complex private market environment. DealPotential 's enhanced platform aggregates proprietary data from millions of private companies and leverages advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to deliver actionable, real-time investment intelligence.“Our users have always valued the breadth and quality of our data. This next step in our evolution reflects what we’ve heard from investment firms: the most powerful investment signals begin with the company itself.”Daniel Antonsson, CEO of DealPotentialKey enhancements include:Expanded company profiles featuring deeper insights into performance, growth potential, and risk indicators.A redesigned user interface built for the workflow of private market investors.Real-time intelligence aligned with user-defined strategies and criteria.DealPotential's repositioning aligns with a broader industry trend toward dynamic, data-driven decision-making in private markets. By delivering structured, contextual data at scale, the platform helps investment firms to identify opportunities earlier and conduct faster, more confident due diligence.AvailabilityThe updated solution is now available to current and prospective clients.About DealPotentialDealPotential provides data on millions of private companies worldwide to investment firms in private markets. The company’s solution simplifies due diligence, facilitates deal sourcing, and delivers actionable insights for informed investment decisions.For media inquiries, interviews, or access, please contact:Growth Manager

