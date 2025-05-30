World Ocean Day 2025 Marked in Timor-Leste with Week-long Program

Fri. 30 of May of 2025, 17:29h

The Government of Timor-Leste will observe World Ocean Day 2025, with a week-long program of activities running from 1 to 8 June in the capital Dili and across five municipalities – Aileu, Ainaro, Lautem, Manufahi and Oecusse, and with a special one-day visit by the Prime Minister and senior members of government to the Island of Ataúro.

The theme for 2025 is ‘Wonder – Sustaining what sustains us’ is a global reminder that all nations are part of something bigger and a call for all governments to not lose sight of the ocean’s wonder.

As an island-nation, Timor-Leste is surrounded by the ocean and is blessed with pristine marine resources and rich biodiversity that it wishes to protect and preserve for future generations of Timorese.

Ocean week will be kicked-off by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão on 1 June at Tasi Tolu, in Dili, with beach and underwater dive clean-ups as well as a sandcastle competition involving schools from across the capital.

Then on 2 June, the Prime Minister will travel to the municipality of Aileu to officially launch a ceremonial mark to symbolise the government’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainable development. The visit to Aileu, one of two landlocked municipalities of Timor-Leste, is to also remind all that My Sea! My Timor! begins in the mountains and traverses down to the sea and from the sea to the mountains.

On 3 June, the Prime Minister will launch the Outdoor Art Gallery and Ocean Murals in front of the Government Palace. Throughout the week, school-based Ocean Arts Projects led by the Ministry of Education will take place nationwide. Cultural performances, boat caravans and traditional dances celebrating maritime heritage will be held in the municipalities of Ainaro, Baucau, Manufahi, Lautem, Oecusse and on the Island of Ataúro.

The Land and Maritime Boundary Office Blue Economy Youth Champions will also conduct Marine Plastics Pollution Workshops in Ainaro, Manatuto, Lautem and Oecusse.

On 5 June, Ataúro Island will host several key activities to mark World Ocean Day 2025, including the introduction of new fish species discovered in the Berau Bay, on the southern tip of the island. Traditional “Tara Bandu” will also be declared in the villages of Makili and Biqueli to promote sustainable fisheries management. Other activities include the restoration of mangrove ecosystems in Uaro-Ana to strengthen coastal resilience and biodiversity, the launch of the Green School initiative in Uaro-Ana to promote environmental education among the youth, the development of a Green Village in Biqueli, integrating eco-friendly infrastructure and sustainable practices, the Formation of an Environmental Brigade in the village of Beloi to engage communities in environmental monitoring and protection and the visit to seawater desalination systems in Akrema and Fatu’u to improve access to clean water on the island.

All these activities underscore the Ataúro Island’s commitment to becoming a model for marine conservation and sustainable tourism for Timor-Leste.

On 7 June, a government-led Ocean Parade will take place in the capital, Dili, to raise awareness about ocean conservation and to promote the sustainable use of marine resources. In the evening, Tasi Fest, a private sector-led event will be held in Dili celebrating the nation’s deep connection to the ocean while promoting sustainable marine tourism, the blue economy and local creative industries.

World Ocean Week 2025 will conclude with the Blue Economy’s Marine Tourism Fair on 8 June at the Dili Convention Centre, featuring entertainment and stalls from stakeholders and local entrepreneurs engaged in the marine tourism sector in Timor-Leste.

All of these activities are open to the public and are designed to engage schools, youth, local authorities, civil society, development partners, the private sector and the general public.

The Government of Timor-Leste invites all citizens and residents to actively participate in World Ocean Week 2025 to raise awareness, take collective action and celebrate the country's unique marine ecosystems and biodiversity.

For the full schedule of events and activities for World Ocean Week in Timor-Leste, please visit the webpage HERE – https://www.gftm.gov.tl/media/world-ocean-week-2025/

