Timor-Leste's statement on the situation in Venezuela
Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government
.............................................................................................................................
Dili, January 5th, 2026
Press Release
Timor-Leste's statement on the situation in Venezuela
Timor-Leste has been monitoring reports of the United States’ intervention in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the apprehension and forcible removal of its President and his wife on 3 January 2026.
Timor-Leste expresses its concern over the disruption to civilian life and the potential humanitarian impact resulting from foreign military activities.
Timor-Leste reaffirms its commitment to international law, including respect for sovereignty, non- use of threat and force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, as enshrined in Article 2 of the United Nations Charter as its principles are essential to safeguarding the independence of all States, and particularly, small States.
Timor-Leste calls for restraint, a return to dialogue and diplomacy, and a peaceful resolution of the situation in accordance with international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter. END
