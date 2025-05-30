ViaPath Technologies Forms Strategic Partnership with Mindset Care to Support Individuals with Disabilities

Our partnership with Mindset will allow us to enhance their services, empowering individuals with disabilities to navigate the complex Social Security system successfully.” — Deb Alderson

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ViaPath Technologies, a leader in technology solutions for the corrections industry, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Mindset Care, a technology-enabled organization dedicated to helping individuals with mental illnesses and physical disabilities navigate the Social Security Disability application process. This collaboration aims to enhance support services for individuals seeking Social Security Disability benefits, ensuring they receive the necessary assistance during a crucial time in their lives.

The collaboration aims to expand access to vital support services for individuals applying for benefits, including Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). By combining Mindset’s specialized expertise with ViaPath’s robust communication technologies, the initiative aims to improve outcomes for some of the nation’s most vulnerable individuals.

“ViaPath Technologies is committed to providing technology solutions that foster connectivity and support for individuals in our communities,” said Deb Alderson, Chief Executive Officer of ViaPath Technologies. “Our partnership with Mindset will allow us to enhance their services, empowering individuals with disabilities to navigate the complex Social Security system successfully.”

Mindset offers a range of services, including comprehensive case management, advocacy throughout the appeals process, and representation for claimants. They also provide complimentary Android smartphones with unlimited talk, text, and monthly data to aid communication with claimants' families and support networks.

“We are thrilled to partner with ViaPath Technologies, as their innovative tech solutions will enable us to offer even greater support and accessibility to our claimants,” said Darren Webb, co-founder and CEO of Mindset. “Together, we can ensure that individuals who are unable to work post-release due to mental illness or physical disabilities can access the benefits they deserve.”

The partnership represents a significant step forward in leveraging technology to bridge the gap between underserved communities and critical government services.

About ViaPath Technologies

ViaPath provides advanced communications, technology, and management solutions that facilitate meaningful connections, offer educational opportunities, and enable successful reintegration for current and formerly incarcerated individuals. It is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, and has employees throughout North America. To learn more, please visit viapath.com.

About Mindset

Mindset Care is dedicated to improving the Social Security Disability Benefits application process for individuals with serious mental illnesses and physical disabilities. By leveraging AI-driven solutions and a team of experienced disability attorneys and representatives, Mindset Care streamlines the application process, reducing application times from days to 45 minutes. Mindset Care ensures vulnerable populations receive the support they need to access their entitled benefits efficiently and accurately. For more information, visit mindset.care.

Legal Disclaimer:

