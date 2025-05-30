Peak XV Partners Backs Vault to Build the Next Generation of Wealth Management in MENA

Bilal Abou-Diab & Sami Abdul Hadi, Co-Founders of Vault Wealth Limited Vault Wealth Limited Logo Vault Private Wealth Mobile App

Vault cements its position as the region’s leading digital private wealth platform with latest funding round led by Peak XV Partners.

Vault was built with a simple premise: that affluent investors in MENA deserve better access, better alignment, and better outcomes. Vault is digital-first and fiduciary by design.” — Bilal Abou-Diab, Co-Founder and CEO of Vault

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vault Wealth Limited (“Vault”) , MENA’s first digital private wealth platform built for the modern affluent, today announced its public launch, alongside an investment round led by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), with continued support from Outliers VC. This marks Peak XV Partners' first wealthtech investment in the MENA region and a milestone in Vault’s journey to deliver fiduciary-grade, technology driven private wealth solutions to the region’s modern affluent.Since securing its ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority license in mid-2023, Vault has focused on building and refining its offering in close collaboration with a select group of HNWIs, ensuring it is purpose-built to meet their sophisticated needs. Having quietly validated product-market fit and laid a strong foundation, Vault is now expanding access to a broader segment of affluent investors across the region, specifically those with over USD 100,000 in liquid assets. The platform has already demonstrated strong momentum, with assets under management (AUM) growing by over 300% in the past 12 months and clients typically tripling their deposits within 90 days of first funding.“Vault was built with a simple premise: that affluent investors in MENA deserve better—better access, better alignment, and better outcomes,” said Bilal Abou-Diab, Co-Founder and CEO of Vault. “Vault is what wealth management should look like today: digital-first, fiduciary by design, and built for how people live and invest now. With Peak XV Partners’ support, we’re entering a new phase of growth, delivering institutional-quality wealth management to a broader base of clients across the region.”“Vault is bringing a tech-driven, client-centric approach to wealth management for HNWIs in MENA. They're building a platform that resonates with a new generation of affluent investors in a market that's ripe for disruption. We're excited to partner with them on this journey,” said GV Ravishankar, Managing Director, Peak XV.ESTABLISHED EXPERTISE FOR MODERN WEALTHVault combines expert advisory capabilities with advanced technology to deliver a comprehensive wealth management experience. The platform caters to a diverse international client base, including professionals and entrepreneurs from the UAE, GCC, Europe, Asia, and North America.Vault provides expert financial planning and goal-based portfolio management, alongside institutional-grade global market access through Interactive Brokers. Clients benefit from optimized liquidity solutions and gain access to exclusive private market opportunities spanning private equity, venture capital, private credit, and real estate—all through a unified platform."Vault provides the sophisticated capabilities that affluent investors deserve, without the legacy constraints of traditional wealth managers," said Sami Abdul Hadi, Co-Founder and COO, Vault. "With over 250% year-on-year client growth driven primarily by referrals, our platform clearly empowers clients with both expertise and transparency in a market where both have been in short supply.""Vault stood out from our first conversation with Bilal and Sami. The team had clarity of vision and deeply understood the scale of the market gap. As demand for modern wealth management solutions accelerates, our conviction has only grown. Wealth management in MENA is overdue for reinvention, and Vault is building the infrastructure to lead it," said Sarah AlSaleh, General Partner, Outliers VC.UNLOCKING DORMANT CAPITAL IN A USD 3.5 TRILLION+ MARKETThe UAE has established itself as a significant wealth hub, with approximately 29% of the population holding over USD 100 million in financial assets. Despite this, at least 41% of investible wealth is held in cash positions—far exceeding levels in mature markets. Across the broader MENA region, the opportunity is even greater. GCC household wealth is projected to surpass USD 3.5 trillion by 2027, yet much remains underutilized due to legacy systems and fragmented offerings.Vault addresses this gap by offering a regulated, transparent alternative that meets the expectations of sophisticated global investors who have chosen MENA as their home.Regulated by ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and recognized as one of the UAE’s top innovators by Future 100, Vault is now welcoming new clients. To learn more, visit www.vaultwealth.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ABOUT VAULT WEALTH LIMITEDVault is MENA’s first digital private wealth platform, purpose-built for the region’s modern affluent.Backed by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), Outliers VC, and Hub71, Vault is pioneering a new category at the intersection of private banking and wealthtech. The platform combines fiduciary-grade advisory, curated investment access, and a premium client experience to redefine how high-net-worth individuals across MENA grow, preserve, and control their wealth.Founded by private banking and fintech veterans, Vault offers a unified, advisory-led experience across global public markets, high-yield liquidity solutions, and private market opportunities—including private equity, venture capital, private credit, and real estate. The platform operates under a regulated, client-first model, with institutional-grade infrastructure and transparent, performance-aligned fees.Regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Vault is homegrown, future-forward, and purpose-built to serve the evolving ambitions of MENA’s affluent. No hidden fees. No legacy bias. Just smart, transparent wealth management for a new era.Learn More: www.vaultwealth.com | Media Contact: press@vaultwealth.com-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.