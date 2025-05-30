Global Whole Grain Foods Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Whole Grain Foods Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Whole Grain Foods Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

What Is the Expected Growth Rate and Size of the Whole Grain Foods Market?

The Business Research Company’s latest report reveals that the whole grain foods market size has witnessed a strong growth in the recent years. It has surged from $38.15 billion in 2024 to an estimated value of $41.11 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.8%. This growth within the historic period can be attributed to factors such as rising health consciousness, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing knowledge of dietary guidelines, and a rising demand for sustainable and natural foods.

What Is The Anticipated Growth Of The Whole Grain Foods Market Size?

Moving forward, the next few years are likely to bring about significant growth within the whole grain foods market. It is expected to reach $54.72 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4%. The forecast period's growth can be associated with a growing focus on fiber-rich diets, increasing demand for natural and minimally processed foods, and rising environmental and sustainability concerns. The expanded market growth is further influenced by the growing popularity of bakery products, leading to key trends such as the development of clean-label formulations and the integration into ready-to-eat formats.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23581&type=smp

What Is Driving the Growth of the Whole Grain Foods Market?

Also notable is the increased consumer preference for bakery products. This heightened demand is linked with the desire for more convenience, ready-to-eat snacks, and innovative, health-conscious options - all of which have been contributing factors to the whole grain food's market expansion. As such, bakery goods that are made from dough or batter - including bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, and other baked goods - have seen an increase in popularity.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/whole-grain-foods-global-market-report

Who Are The Key Players In The Whole Grain Foods Market?

The key industry players maintaining a significant presence in the whole grain foods market include Cargill Incorporated, Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Viterra Limited, The Kraft Heinz Company, Associated British Foods, General Mills Inc., Kellogg Company, Conagra Brands Inc., Campbell Soup Company, Post Holdings Inc, Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A., The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Warburtons Limited, Nature's Path Foods Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Grain Millers, Hometown Food Company, Silver Hills Bakery, and Bluebird Grain Farms.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Whole Grain Foods Market?

One emerging trend within the whole grain foods market is the development of innovative products, which is an area of focus for leading companies. This innovation included products such as grain bread rolls: bread portions made with whole or multi-grain flour that provide a healthier and fiber-rich alternative to traditional white bread.

How Is The Market For Whole Grain Foods Segmented?

The whole grain foods market has been categorized by product type - whole grain cereals, whole grain bread, whole grain snacks, whole grain pasta, and other product types. In addition, it is segmented by nature, source, distribution channel, and end consumer. Among the geographies covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Whole Grain Foods Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was leading in the whole grain foods market in 2024. The forecast period, however, expects Asia-Pacific to emerge as the fastest-growing region.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Organic Grain Farming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-grain-farming-global-market-report

Grain Farming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-farming-global-market-report

Grain Products Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grain-products-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. With the help of 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, anyone can find the information they need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.