Minister Dion George welcomes Southern African Wildlife College National Diploma accreditation

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, extends his heartfelt congratulations to the Southern African Wildlife College (SAWC) for achieving accreditation for its National Diploma programme. This significant milestone highlights the college’s steadfast commitment to excellence in environmental education and conservation training, aligning closely with the Department’s mandate to protect and sustainably manage South Africa’s natural resources.

“This accreditation is a game-changer for conservation education in South Africa,” said Dr George. “It empowers the Southern African Wildlife College to train skilled professionals who will lead the charge in safeguarding our wildlife and natural heritage.”

The accreditation of the SAWC’s National Diploma underscores the institution’s critical role in equipping future conservationists with the skills and knowledge required to tackle pressing environmental complexities, including the fight against poaching in South Africa’s national reserves. By offering a nationally recognised qualification, the SAWC solidifies its position as a leader in wildlife management education, nurturing professionals who will contribute to preserving South Africa’s rich biodiversity and promoting sustainable development across the region.

Dr George encourages aspiring conservationists to enroll in the SAWC’s accredited National Diploma programme, emphasising the potential for job creation in the conservation sector. “I urge young South Africans to seize this opportunity and enroll in this programme,” Dr George stated. “By building a career in conservation, you can help protect our beautiful wildlife, combat poaching, and create sustainable job opportunities that will benefit our communities and our environment.”

This achievement reflects the value of collaboration between educational institutions, government, and conservation stakeholders in advancing the objectives of the National Qualifications Framework. It supports the Department’s vision of fostering a prosperous and equitable society that lives in harmony with its natural resources, as enshrined in the Constitution of South Africa.

Dr George commends the SAWC’s leadership, staff, and students for their dedication and hard work in attaining this milestone. “The Southern African Wildlife College is setting a benchmark for conservation training, and we are proud to partner with them in this vital mission,” he added. The Department looks forward to continued collaboration with the college to advance environmental stewardship, create job opportunities, and ensure the protection of South Africa’s wildlife for future generations.

