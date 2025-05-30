The FPC Presents on June 5th 2025 at the Penn Club in NYC: Unconventional Paths To Wealth : Entrepreneurship, Investment, and the Future of Capitalism.

Come join us and change the world while achieving wealth and prosperity.” — Martin Johns MD

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Penn Club, New York City – Thursday, June 5, 2025 | 6:00 p.m.–8:30 p.m.The Financial Policy Council (FPC) invites a select audience to an evening that dismantles orthodox money-making myths and replaces them with battle-tested frameworks for exponential growth. Four practitioners who have turned audacious vision into measurable wealth will sit shoulder-to-shoulder and reveal their playbooks:• Paul Mourino – A Manhattan hotelier and security strategist who has steered luxury icons such as the Peninsula, Park-Lane and Hard Rock, commanding 500-plus officers and a 50-property commercial portfolio while mastering hospitality profit levers.• Patrick Bush – Senior Digital-Assets Analyst at VanEck, renowned for decoding Bitcoin-linked capital structures and delivering institutional-grade intelligence on asymmetric crypto-equity opportunities .• Felipe Cuello – A cross-border deal-maker who channels U.S. capital into Latin-American energy and infrastructure projects, building high-yield pathways overlooked by mainstream finance.• Dr. Joseph Nantomah – The “Wisconsin Real-Estate Doctor,” who arrived from Africa in 2016 with $4,700 and now commands an eight-figure property portfolio while mentoring half a million aspiring entrepreneurs.Guiding the dialogue is Dr. Martin Johns MD, FPC Chairman—a contrarian physician-entrepreneur whose green-chemistry company upends the $400-billion cleaning and disinfectant market.Why this is a must-attend symposiumUnlike scripted conferences, FPC forums are salon-style, off-record and intentionally intimate. Attendees will probe questions such as: Ride Bitcoin’s pure-spot shock wave—no leverage, set to rocket modest stakes into fortunes. Slip through luxury-security corridors, turning dormant overhead into 20 %+ geysers. Forge dynastic entities transmuting after-tax drips into torrenting passive income, compounding while you sleep. Draft behind cross-border megaprojects where currency tailwinds and green updrafts forge climate-proof goldmines.Speakers will outline concrete vehicles, private placements, REIT-style structures, and tax-advantaged entities that they personally deploy, enabling guests to translate insight into immediate portfolio action.Event details & registrationAdmission is $50 and includes hors d’oeuvres and open-bar networking. Seating is capped to preserve high-touch exchange; earlier Penn Club sessions sold out within days. Secure your place at.About the Financial Policy CouncilThe FPC https://financialpolicycouncil.org/contact-us/ is a New York-based 501(c)(3) think-tank dedicated to advancing economic freedom and principled wealth creation through exclusive salons, rigorous research and advocacy. Its invitation-only events convene entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers determined to keep the American Dream vibrantContact: Stanford B. SilvermanSBS Advertising Inc.917-754-3603ssilverman@SBSAdvertisingInc.com

