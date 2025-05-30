GT Clocks Expands Direct-to-Customer Strategy with Launch of GT Time and GT Tablet App

New workforce management solutions deliver seamless integration and mobile flexibility as company strengthens team for accelerated growth

Our investment in both innovative products and exceptional talent reflects our commitment to solving the evolving workforce management challenges our customers face.” — Colin Leatherbarrow

COOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GT Clocks, a global leader in workforce management solutions, today announced the launch of two innovative products that expand the company's direct-to-end-user market presence while enhancing its comprehensive timekeeping ecosystem.

The company has introduced GT Time, a secure cloud-based middleware solution that enables seamless integration between GT Clocks' hardware and leading Time and Attendance (T&A) software platforms, and GT Tablet, a versatile tablet app launching later this year that transforms standard Android and iOS tablets into fully-functional timeclocks.

Strategic Shift Meets Growing Market Demand

The launch of GT Time represents GT Clocks' strategic expansion into direct customer relationships, responding to increasing demand from organizations seeking streamlined workforce management solutions. This middleware solution eliminates traditional integration complexities, reducing deployment time by up to 60% while providing real-time data synchronization with major T&A platforms including Oracle Cloud HCM.

"The market is demanding more direct access to integrated solutions that work seamlessly across their existing technology stack," said Ben Lagden, VP Commercial at GT Clocks. "GT Time removes the traditional barriers between hardware and software, allowing businesses to leverage our proven workforce management technology while maintaining their preferred T&A management systems."

GT Time's availability on Oracle Cloud Marketplace exemplifies this new approach, offering Oracle Cloud HCM Time and Labor users direct access to enterprise-grade time tracking with advanced features including biometric authentication, remote device management, and automated compliance reporting.

GT Tablet: Bringing Enterprise Timekeeping to Any Device

Scheduled for launch very soon, the GT Tablet app addresses a key market need for flexible, cost-effective timekeeping solutions. The application transforms standard Android and iOS tablets into secure timeclocks, featuring offline functionality, biometric integration, and the same enterprise-level security protocols that have made GT Clocks a trusted partner for healthcare, government, and retail organizations.

Investment in Talent Drives Innovation Forward

To support this product expansion and growing customer base, GT Clocks has made strategic additions to its team across key functions:

Miguel Lopez joins the US technical support team as a Technical Support Engineer at the Cooper City office. A University of South Florida graduate with extensive IT helpdesk experience, Miguel will enhance customer support capabilities for North American clients.

Lennie Tokeley and Dale Roberts have joined the Project Management Office (PMO) as Associate Project Manager and Project Manager respectively, bringing specialized software project management expertise to accelerate new product delivery and customer implementations.

"This is a pivotal moment for GT Clocks," said Colin Leatherbarrow, CEO. "Our investment in both innovative products and exceptional talent reflects our commitment to solving the evolving workforce management challenges our customers face. GT Time and GT Tablet represent the next generation of our solutions – more flexible, more accessible, and more integrated than ever before."

Proven Track Record, Future-Ready Solutions

Founded in 1989, GT Clocks has built its reputation on delivering reliable, secure timekeeping solutions to organizations managing sensitive data and complex workforce requirements. The company's solutions are currently deployed across healthcare systems, retail chains, government agencies, and educational institutions worldwide.

The new product launches build on this foundation while addressing modern workplace trends including hybrid work models, mobile workforce management, and the need for rapid technology deployment.

